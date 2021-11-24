100 Years Ago — Nov. 23, 1921
John Sneathen, of near Alaska, and grandson, Alden Sneathen, spent one night last week with Amos Sneathen.
There will be an oyster supper at Queen of Gore Schoolhouse Friday night, December 2nd, beginning at 7:30. There will be both vocal and instrumental music, also refreshments will be served. Proceeds for school apparatus. Everyone is cordially invited to come.
Howell — Do you think the wrist watch has come to stay?
Powell — I hope not. I want mine to go.
Symphony Lawn Stationery, the acme of refreshment and good taste. Always the choice of particular people. You can’t commit a faux pas with Symphony Lawn is your chosen stationery. Symphony Lawn comes in plain white and in a variety of shapes and sizes truly unique and individual. Sold by W.R. Hill, Romney, W.Va.
50 Years Ago — Nov. 17, 1971
YELLOW SPRING – Beautiful weather prevails here. Everyone is enjoying this Indian summer. Hunters galore are camping on every available site and the Cacapon River is a picturesque sight with anglers, local and nonresident, trying for the big lunkers in Capon Lake. Plenty of hunters are still scouring the forest for their turkeys before deer season opens. This weather is enabling the farmers to get their fall planting completed.
40 Years Ago — Nov. 18, 1981
Members of the West Virginia School for the Blind’s No. 1 Swim Team enjoyed an undefeated season and returned from the Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind Tournament in Raleigh, N.C., with the first, first-place trophy for the School for the Blind in any sport for over 20 years. Congratulations to the team and coaches Patricia Browning, Roland Payne and Pete Tokach for a job well done.
The Ben Franklin Store, 73 W. Main St., is having a Toy Town Sale Nov. 19-21. Come on in for one-stop shopping and a large selection of toys for Christmas.
KIRBY – David Bennett met with a painful accident Wednesday when he cut his ankle with a chain saw, requiring over 100 stitches.
Glad to hear that he is home from the hospital and we do wish him a speedy recovery.
30 Years Ago — Nov. 20, 1991
Approximately 75 individuals attended the Augusta Ruritan’s 40th anniversary celebration held Nov. 8 at the Augusta Fire Hall.
Three to five cases of acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) have been reported in Hampshire County, according to the West Virginia Department of Health.
20 Years Ago — Nov. 21, 2001
Ada McIntyre has returned from several weeks in Florida.
She visited her sister, Maxine Wash, in Clearwater, and her friend, Dot Cherrix, in Daytona.
Jennie Mathias has returned from a week at Ground Zero, Manhattan, N.Y., sponsored by the American Baptist Men of West Virginia.
The group participated in a massive cleanup of apartments that had been vacant since Sept. 11. The American Red Cross set up this program.
Dominic Montessi was pinned SNMK3 on Nov. 11, aboard the United States Coast Guard ship “Northland” on active duty. Dominic is the son of Twila Montessi, Bethel, and the grandson of Paul and Shirley Rowzee of Paw Paw.
10 Years Ago — Nov. 23, 2011
An Augusta woman has been indicated by a federal grand jury in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme in which she is accused of hiring an undercover police officer to kill the wife of her former boyfriend.
Brenda Lee Swisher, 49, was named in a two-count indictment.
The old Hampshire County Co-op located on S. Marsham Street, Romney, will reopen in the spring as the Romney Marketplace Co-op.
The marketplace is slated to provide a venue for local farmers to sell their produce, for local people to shop and for local businesses to display their wares. It will also be for local artisans to create, show, sell and teach their crafts.
Hampshire High’s best college basketball prospect in years has decided where he’s headed. Robert Smelser, the 6-8 senior at the heart of Trojan hopes this season, has signed a letter of intent with Ohio Valley University, a private school that plays NCAA Division II basketball in the West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
