So much sadness, sickness and hurting people in the area that we want to send prayers and love to each and may we wish you a Merry Christmas from Horn Camp and rejoice in the true meaning of Christmas.
Was happy to have our granddaughter Amanda Twigg of Yellow Springs with us to celebrate her birthday last Tuesday, and joining us for dinner was Perry Castco of Ohio and Cindy Twigg of Augusta.
Special wishes also going out to Toby Metzler on his 7th birthday on Sunday, and also Stepheny Lupton the same day. Looking ahead, wishes to Lindsey Funk on Dec. 23, and Frances Davis on Dec. 19. I am sure I missed folks, so I hope all have a special day.
Folks at Kirby Assembly of God Church enjoyed Sunday service with Mary Louise Howard of Winchester, ministering and still playing the accordion, which she has done for 73 years now. Mrs, Howard spent the afternoon in Horn Camp with Mayor Ernie and wife. Many folks remember her entertaining at reunions here in the past.
