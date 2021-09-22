KEYSER — The West Virginia University Symphony Orchestra will present an encore of its season-opening performance for the Highland Arts Unlimited season at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24, at Church-McKee Arts Center on the campus of Potomac State College.
The 70-member WVU Symphony Orchestra is directed by Mitchell Arnold. The upcoming concert features Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8 in G Major; Matthew Jackfert’s The Black Bear Awakens, with Mikylah Myers, WVU’s professor of violin, as soloist; and Max Richter’s On the Nature of Daylight.
Jackfert, a WVU alum and West Virginia Public Radio host, was inspired by the hibernation cycle of West Virginia’s black bear, specifically its winter torpor and its awakening to the new spring season, when he composed this concertino for violin and orchestra. He incorporates the folk song “Black is the Color of my True Love’s Hair” in the central section of the piece.
Jackfert is a native of Charleston. He completed his undergraduate composition degree at WVU, as well as his undergraduate Chinese degree. He also finished a Master’s in Composition at the University of Texas in Austin, while also serving as director of the Collegium Musicum choir.
Jackfert works in Charleston as a composer and radio host with West Virginia Public Broadcasting in addition to his freelance work, and he performs, writes, and arranges for the Appalachian-rock group, The Company Stores.
Jackfert has written for concert music, radio, TV, film and videogames. He has had his music performed by several ensembles of different sizes and instrumentations including the National Symphony Orchestra, the Atlanta Pops Orchestra, and the Montclaire String Quartet.
Jackfert has been featured on NPR’s Morning Edition as well as on the national radio program Performance Today.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advance at Anderson’s Corner in Romney or online www.eventbrite.com.
Admission for the upcoming concert is free to Highland Arts Unlimited members and Potomac State College students. Area students under 18 are admitted free and young children are admitted free with a paying adult.
Masks are required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.