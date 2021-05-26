Mr. and Mrs. Lary D. Garrett of Mathias are pleased to announce the engagement of their son, David W. “West” Garrett, to Ms. Jennifer H. “Jenny” Murphy.
Jenny is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Dennis R. Murphy of Falls Church, Va. West is a senior research analyst at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in Washington, D.C.
He received a Bachelor of Arts with honors in economics from the College of William and Mary, with a minor in French. West then obtained a Master of Science in economics from the University of Texas at Austin.
Ms. Murphy is a clinical and ICU nurse at the MedStar Washington Hospital Center. She received a Bachelor of Arts in international studies from Virginia Tech, with minors in French and History. After completing 2 years of service with AmeriCorps in Colorado, she attended Georgetown University for her Bachelor of Science in nursing.
An October wedding is planned.
