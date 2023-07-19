The days of summer are proceeding quickly. There are always chores, and you know, I’m always going to remind you of them. These days you can spread them out. It is summer, after all, and the living should be easy.
During these hot July days, be sure to mow your lawn to the appropriate height. This reduces water loss and helps to lower soil temperatures. You can leave the clippings on the lawn to decompose. If you have a problem with shady areas not allowing your grass to grow as you’d like it, consider planting grass seed that does well in shady areas. Or you can trim back those trees in the fall.
A brown or grayish cast over your lawn can be the result of dull or improperly adjusted mower blades that shred grass rather than cut it. Adjust the height or have the blade sharpened. If you are unsure of the proper height for your lawn, ask at Southern States.
Lots of flowers are blooming now and need pinched back to encourage new growth. Snapdragons will flower for long periods of time if you keep them free of dead blooms. Delphinium and phlox should be cut back to encourage a second show of blooms.
Sweet peas (Lathyrus odorata) will have a prolonged season if you mulch them heavily to keep their roots cooler. You can even use some grass clippings as mulch. A little midday shade will also help to maintain the quality of the flowers and prolong the blooming period.
I have always loved dahlias, but never had any large ones – only those in a window planter. But if you have some larger varieties and want to produce larger flowers, then a single stalk is best. The main stems should be free of side shoots, allowing only the main bud to develop. And be sure they are given adequate support to prevent any wind damage and always water well.
When you go out to cut flowers, use sharp shears or a knife to avoid injury to the growing plant. A slanted cut will expose a larger absorbing surface to the water and will prevent the base of the stem from sealing by resting on the bottom of the vase. Carry a bucket with you as opposed to a cutting basket.
Sow seeds of hollyhocks (Alcea), English daisies (Bellis perennis), foxgloves (Digitalis), violets (Viola), Canterbury bells (Campanula medium) and sweet William (Dianthus barbatus) for next year’s blooms. Keep them watered well into fall.
Although we’re not trimming Chrysanthemums now, they will benefit from a half-strength fertilizer every two weeks. Just be sure to water them well before doing any fertilizing.
Often, you can get a second bloom from faded annuals by cutting them back to approximately half their height and fertilizing them with half-strength fertilizer. If that doesn’t work, remove any dead annuals and add them to the compost pile. You can replace them with hardy annuals or perennials, such as pansies, calendulas or sea pinks (Armeria maritima).
The library is still looking for old yearbooks, so please talk to other alumni when you attend reunions at the school.
Spring Valley farm market has an outstanding amount of fresh, locally grown fruit and veggies. Make a point of stopping regularly to see all the new varieties of peaches and other produce.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
