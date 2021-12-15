KEYSER — The Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at Potomac State College is accepting applications for fall 2022 admission now through March 15.
Acceptance into the program is competitive and spaces are limited to 24 students each fall.
Pre-nursing students and other college majors may apply for admission to the program after a semester of college coursework, but must also meet other criteria, including passing a background check, urine drug screening, and physical exam/immunizations review by a healthcare provider. Admitted students must complete Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), confidentiality and American Heart Association Basic Life Support trainings as well as maintain health insurance.
Additionally, students admitted to the nursing program must carry a 3.0 GPA throughout the program’s entirety.
Students accepted for admission into the program are able to complete all 4 years of the program on the Keyser campus. Students in the BSN program learn in smart classrooms; practice skills and critical reasoning/actions in state-of-the-art simulation labs; and gain hands-on experience in many clinical facilities. In addition to completing 100 hours of community service throughout the duration of the nursing program, and in keeping with the University’s commitment to improve health care for all West Virginians, nursing students will complete a rural clinical practice experience during their senior year.
For more information and to submit an application, visit the Potomac State College BSN nursing program webpage.
