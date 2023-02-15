Life is so busy in our little corner of Hampshire County that news reports are minus any happenings – But I do hope everyone has seen the front-page story in last week’s Hampshire Review with our very own Groundhog – Horn Camp Harry and Mayor Ernie. Spending time on his appearance Thursday morning were neighbors: Greg Rinker, Buster and Brenda Snider, Eric Hott, Dwight Hott, Wanda Hott, Cindy Twigg, Alvin and Janet McKee, Vince Hughes, and Larry Saville. Other excitement here was the Mayor also celebrated his birthday on Feb. 9. We both have enjoyed having folks stop by during the week being Perry and Amanda Casto of Middletown, Va., Brad Racey, Gary Lawrence, Rodger and Cindy Twigg, Pam Lupton and Laurie Racey, and Alan and Cindy from North Carolina.
Lots of other neighbors are celebrating birthdays, and I want to send special wishes to everyone—but especially to Stella (Pyles) Parrill of Winchester, as she and Ernie are the same years young! Wishes also to Edna (Pyles) Smallwood of Winchester, Phyllis (Hott) Peters, Richie Lupton, Kim Lupton, Wendi Veach and Krista Ayers, and Becky Connell.
