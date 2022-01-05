As we begin the New Year, we might take a moment to reflect on the events over the last year. Unprecedented events like the Covid-19 virus prompted us to pause and become more flexible in our schedules. Being at our best allows us to accept these changes in our daily lives. Let’s project a positive attitude and remain flexible as we go forward in 2022.
News From The River House: The River House will be closed for Winter Break from Sat. Jan. 1 thru Thurs. Jan. 13, reopening on the 14th. Closed Mon.-Wed.; Open Thurs.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Extended hours are in effect for concerts and other events.
Sat. Jan. 15, Art-For-All, Noon–3 p.m. This is a free event featuring art projects and all the creativity you can bring along. Materials provided, all ages and abilities welcome.
Mon. Jan. 17, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Registration and payment online only. Bring your own mat and yoga props, all levels welcome.
News From The Capon Bridge Library: Effective Jan. 3, the library will be open Mon. thru Thurs., 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Library Preschool Story hour can be viewed on the Library’s FB page every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Corresponding crafts are available on the porch every Thursday evening.
The library needs 60-watt light bulbs, tall kitchen trash bags, Lysol spray and disinfecting wipes.
The Library continues to be the drop-off point for both the Amazing Grace Food Pantry and Hampshire County Animal Shelter. Non-perishable foods items are needed for the food pantry. HC Animal Shelter needs pet food, treats, blankets, towels and toys.
New Books: “Jailhouse Lawyer” by James Patterson and Nancy Allen; “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks; and “Complications” by Danielle Steel.
Wed. Jan. 19, Book Club, 2 p.m. The book chosen for discussion will be, “The Affair” by Danielle Steel.
Community Events:
Jan. 11, Capon Bridge Town Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Town Hall, 259 Whitacre Lane, Capon Bridge.
Wed. Jan. 5, 12, & 19, NA Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Thurs. Jan. 6, Ruritan Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Mon. Jan. 10 & 17, AA Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
For vaccine information, visit their website, www.vaccinate.wv.gov or contact them at 1-833-734-0965 for information regarding COVID 19 vaccination appointments.
