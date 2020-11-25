Gardening fuels his twin passions of diet and exercise
ROMNEY — Romney’s Norwood Haines has a lot to be thankful for.
He’s thankful for his family. He’s thankful for his friends.
And, after just celebrating his 99th birthday earlier this month, he’s thankful for his health.
“I’m thankful for so many things,” Haines said. “I’m thankful for this being where I am.”
At 99, Haines’ health is one of his top priorities these days.
“When you’re young, you get by with everything,” he pointed out. These days, 2 main factors play into Haines’ health routine, and they’re no secret: diet and exercise.
Haines has been cultivating his garden in Romney for 35 years, he said, growing produce like asparagus, tomatoes, corn, potatoes and more.
“The biggest thing that appeals to me is the taste,” he said. “There’s nothing like the taste of ripened tomatoes.”
He said he puts a lot of stock into the old adage, “You are what you eat,” and with a fresh produce-heavy diet, it seems like Haines is in pretty good shape.
While the garden feeds Haines’ diet during the year, it helps him get out and get moving as well. He does it all himself: tending to the garden, fertilizing it, picking the vegetables, etc. He said it helps him stay active during the warmer months.
“I get lots of exercise in the summer with the garden, and in the winter I get up to the Wellness Center and get a mile and a half in every day,” he revealed. “You have to keep exercising, all the time. It keeps everything working.”
Haines was born and grew up in Romney during the 20s and the 30s, and he said while taking care of his own garden might seem out of the ordinary these days, it was anything but irregular back then.
“Back then, everyone in Romney had a garden in their backyard,” the Romney native recalled. “We lived off the garden; we had a chicken house and we had pork, all cured by yourself, and that’s the only way farmers had a living.”
Haines chuckled as he recalled breakfasts of buckwheat cakes and sausage gravy while growing up.
“I haven’t heard of buckwheat cakes since!” he said with a laugh.
Haines spent the 1st part of his life in his hometown of Romney, working as a clerk in an office for a wood-preserving plant that made railroad ties.
From there he was transferred to Richmond, and then headed to Pittsburgh before retiring and making his way back to the mountains of the Eastern Panhandle.
“I had a good life in Pittsburgh, but my wife and I weren’t in love with our surroundings,” he described. “The people were just different there than in the South.”
Haines and his wife, Dot, moved back to Romney after his retirement, and Haines built a house right next to his dad’s.
He recounted the gasoline and energy shortage from the ’70s, and said it prompted him to do a little research on the most energy-conscious way to build a house.
“It was a big problem. Building solar houses became a thing, and I read up on that and decided to build a super-insulated house.”
Haines’ wife passed away in 2002. He has 3 daughters, 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren, and they top his list of what he’s thankful for this holiday season.
Thanksgiving might be a little different this year, but Haines is still expecting to spend some time with some of his family for the holiday, even if the shadow of COVID-19 lingers.
He described that Thanksgiving dinners with his family in the past have all had the usual fare, but his favorite dish might be the deviled eggs.
With so much to be thankful for in his life, Haines also shared 1 more tip for making the most out of your time here and your health:
Eating wholesome food and exercising is key, he said, and sometimes that means that as you get older, you have to make some sacrifices.
“I’ve had to give up all Pepsi Colas and soft drinks,” he admitted.
Adapting to the years as they come is important, and 99-year-old Haines has been doing just that.
“I have learned that your mind regulates everything about you,” he said. “Your mind is the most important thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.