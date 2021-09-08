“Bear with one another and forgive whatever grievances you may have against one another. Forgive as the Lord forgave you.” Colossians 3:13.
Happy birthday to Lorie Haslacker, Ronnie Moreland, Frankie Watson and cousin Marvin Sipes, all Sept. 11; Leigha Masse, Sept. 16; Glenn Stafford, Bryan Bohrer, Alissa Charleston and Margaret Ginevan, all Sept. 17; my husband Ralph Malcolm and niece Mary Pownell, Sept. 18; Janet Clark, Sept. 19; Steve Swimley and Michael Paul McKee, Sept. 20; Pastor Stephon Reed and Leigha Haslacker, Sept. 21; Barbara Moreland, Sept. 22. A belated birthday to Marshall Eaton on Sept. 3.
Anniversary wishes to Donnie and Mel Montgomery, Sept. 8; Robert and Lorie Haslacker, Sept. 11; Frank and Fern Watson, Sept. 18.
Happy Grandparents Day, Sunday Sept. 12, to all the grandparents.
Derrick Hyson and his sisters were in an accident Wednesday morning; a lady made a U-turn in a driveway and hit the side of his car. They are all ok.
The late Anthony and Mary Jane Bohrer 91st reunion was held Sunday, Sept. 5 at the home place. About 80 were in attendance. It was a cool and rainy day. Everyone had an enjoyable time.
Farmers are doing their 2nd cutting of hay.
Sympathy to the Patty Campbell family. Her husband Tom is planning a celebration of life later.
Prayers for Brandon Bohrer, Jim Stafford, Wayne Stotler, Betty Kidwell, Kenny Wolford, Keith Lambert Jr., Deanna Phillips, Gary Skeeter Glover, Crystal Moreland, Jeff Veach and Baby Hogan.
Watch for the changing of the leaves. Fall is coming.
