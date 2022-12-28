Ahhh! Christmas. The time has come. On Sunday, weather permitting, we will gather at the small country church I attend and celebrate the birth of the Christ Child on Christmas Day. I am looking forward to my church family singing songs and reading the once more the Christmas Story, reminding me of what the hustle and bustle of these past few weeks have been about.
Yes, these past weeks have been a flurry of baking and shopping but the shopping and the baking are not to be one’s focus. The focus lies in the wondrous love of our Creator God, who came in human form, to rescue us from ourselves. This gift of love, given to all freely, inspires us to return that love to God and all of God’s creation. I look around during this season and see many rushing about with no time to spare. On a mission to get all the packages sent; all the cookies made and delivered; all the cards in the mail. And, if I am not careful, I can find myself in that crowd. Then I am reminded, that this season is much more than this flurry of activity. When I succumb to the business of the season, I miss out on the blessings of this season. For this time is much more than presents under the trees and that once a year Christmas card from a dear friend.
And so, this Sunday, Dec. 25, we will gather once more. With joy-filled hearts we will lift high our voices in praise of God. Hearts filled with joy that God is with us. We will gather to hear the familiar carols and read the story once more from Luke. That passage describes a night of long ago when God came to us in the form of a baby. A baby whose birth had been foretold eons before. The Prophet Isaiah said this child from the House of David would establish a kingdom governed by justice and righteousness. For those who had walked in darkness would now see a great light. With His coming, great joy and freedom would be ushered in. This babe, this special child, this child, both God and man, came that night so long ago for you and me. His birth was first told to the shepherds while they watched their flocks, doing their job. His birth will bring us to our churches on Christmas Day. For His birth was destined to be God’s great act of love for you and me, indeed for all people.
My prayer is that as we gather on Sunday, we will remember what Christmas is truly about: love. “Love came down at Christmas,Love, a lovely love divine. Love was born at Christmas. Stars and angels gave the sign. Love will be our token. Love be yours, and love be mine. Love from God to all of us. Love for plea and gift a sign.” we will sing on Christmas Day. This gift of love fills our hearts with joy. And, this gift of love, beckons us to share that joy with all we meet. May you and yours have a merry, blessed Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.