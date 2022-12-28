Pastor Alanna McGuinn

Ahhh! Christmas. The time has come. On Sunday, weather permitting, we will gather at the small country church I attend and celebrate the birth of the Christ Child on Christmas Day. I am looking forward to my church family singing songs and reading the once more the Christmas Story, reminding me of what the hustle and bustle of these past few weeks have been about.

Yes, these past weeks have been a flurry of baking and shopping but the shopping and the baking are not to be one’s focus. The focus lies in the wondrous love of our Creator God, who came in human form, to rescue us from ourselves. This gift of love, given to all freely, inspires us to return that love to God and all of God’s creation. I look around during this season and see many rushing about with no time to spare. On a mission to get all the packages sent; all the cookies made and delivered; all the cards in the mail. And, if I am not careful, I can find myself in that crowd. Then I am reminded, that this season is much more than this flurry of activity. When I succumb to the business of the season, I miss out on the blessings of this season. For this time is much more than presents under the trees and that once a year Christmas card from a dear friend.

