100 Years Ago — March 9, 1921
KIRBY — The frogs are croaking here like spring time. They have been very noisy for the last few days. We also notice some showing green.
Alva Pyles is tearing down the old stable on his lot, which adds much to the looks of his property.
The cables for the bridge at Grace's arrived here Saturday and were taken down there Monday morning. It is expected that work on the bridge will now be rushed to completion.
Mrs. Frank Taylor and 2 children and Mrs. Bud Speelman have returned to their homes here after spending the weekend with the former's brother-in-law and sister, Mr. and Mrs. G. W. Harper, in Charles Town.
50 Years Ago — March 17, 1971
Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Sautter, Star City, near Morgantown, spent the spring semester break with Mr. and Mrs. E.L. Grapes. While here, they visited many friends and relatives.
A&P has U.S. Government Inspected Fresh Fryers for 29 cents a pound and Sunnyfield all-purpose flour for 45 cents for a 5-pound bag.
Mrs. Georgiana Thompson, wife of Hamil W. Thompson, died Friday, March 5, in Great Lakes, Fla. She was the daughter of the late George W. Taylor and Margaret Catherine Pugh Taylor. She was born here at “The Maples,” the ancestral home of the Taylor family for several generations. Mrs. Thompson was a teacher in the schools of Hampshire County for many years.
40 Years Ago — March 18, 1981
Carol F. Fultz, advisor of the Hampshire County Career training Center DECA chapter, announces that 10 local students will be competing in the Potomac Valley DECA Conference March 20, at Allegheny Community College. Contestants from Hampshire are Debra Davis, Dorothy Dean, Rebecca Haines, Tim Teter, David Wehland, Ronnie Lambert, Lynette Heckert, Tyra Saville, Sharon C. Riggleman and Terri Braithwaite.
Mr. and Mrs. Elton Judy, Mark, Angie and Billy and Sonja Iser spent a week in Florida. On their trip they visited Mr. and Mrs. Freddie Teaford and daughter, Tara, Columbia, S.C.; Disney World, Jelly Stone Park, Ft. Clinch Park near Jacksonville, Fla.; and the PTL Club in Charlotte, N.C.
30 Years Ago — March 13, 1991
Mrs. Marguerite Spaid was honored for 50 years of service to the Hampshire County Extension Homemakers Club recently at The Bank of Romney Community Center.
A lifelong resident of Yellow Spring, she joined the Timber Ridge Homemakers Club in February 1941 and remembers walking as far as three miles carrying her son, William, to attend the meetings.
Voters will decide this Saturday whether or not to authorize a three-year excess fire levy in Hampshire County that would raise $165,242 per year for the eight volunteer companies. Fire association members calculate the levy would cost property owners an average of $15 per year.
20 Years Ago — March 14, 2001
Zanna O. Frye celebrated her 80th birthday with family and friends on March 4. Among those from out-of-town were her son, Richard Frye, and family of Short Gap, and his sister, Mildred Hockenberry, of Cincinnati, Ohio.
Mac and Doris Young have returned from 10 days in Belfast, Maine, where they visited relatives.
Yvonne Judy has been in Roanoke, Va., area for a two-week visit with her son-in-law and daughter, Jerry and Vonda Ness, and family. She also spent some time with her sister, Savilla Robinson, and her husband, Jimmy.
10 Years Ago — March 16, 2011
Hampshire County Commissioners hope to settle on a lower county tax rate but they will have less revenue to work with in setting the county government-operating budget for the coming 2011-2012 fiscal year, which begins July 1.
Statistics on Hampshire County properties that have sold in the past 5 years show a 20-percent drop in price, according to RealEstate Business Intelligence, an MRIS Company. In 2009, Hampshire County detached home sales sold on average for $130,399, showing a loss of $26,902 or 20 percent on each sale when compared to the 2005 sales price of $157,301.
Matt and Jill Sirbaugh welcomed an 8-pound, 6-ounce daughter to their family. Maternal grandparents are Jenny and Larry LaFollette. Paternal grandparents are Dick and Barbara Sirbaugh.
State officials expect to begin interviewing for the position of superintendent for the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind after March 23, according to Liza Cordiero, executive director of the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDOE) communication office.
Last Monday, March 7, Patsy Shank, superintendent of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, told her staff she was stepping down.
