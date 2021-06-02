That was a reminder for me to also do the very same necessity of life — that is, if I want to be able to see clearly and accurately.
My last checkup revealed such a minute change. The doctor actually indicated that I may not even want to fill the prescription. That was good news.
Not only did it save me money, but more importantly, I was assured I was seeing things clearly, unhindered and without defect.
For days, I had been pondering and somewhat wrestling with the basis of this article. A good friend of mine posted something on social media and it suddenly became very “clear” what direction to take.
I will address the quote later in the article.
Sunday, May 23, was Pentecost Sunday, the day we celebrate the birth of the church. It was the time when Jesus had promised His disciples that the Holy Spirit would come. What a joy it was to gather in the parking lot of the Romney Fire Department and celebrate with friends from a myriad of denominations in our community.
Joining together in the presence of God as “one” body. A favorite quote of mine states, “The Holy Spirit didn’t come to unify the church, it came because they were unified.”
Truth be told, there are many things that my friends in the Romney Christian Ministerial Association and I disagree upon. There are also many things that our churches do differently. And yes, there are times we drop the ball and fail miserably.
But being totally transparent and honest, your family and mine are the very same way. And yet, in your family and mine, as well as in the church, there is more than enough love to go around.
In our last Ministerium meeting, I said, “We are partners in ministry. We are not competitors.” A list to share is currently being assembled of the various ministries from our local churches that are available free to the Romney community.
Some are providing food boxes. Our church runs a monthly soup kitchen. Others are doing backpack ministry. As president of the Ministerium, that makes me proud to be a part of an organization that demonstrates God’s love for all.
In the eyes of our Lord and Savior, He has one church, “His people, called by His name.” I believe that Peter Scholte said it well:
“We are One in the Spirit,
We are One in the Lord.
We are One in the Spirit,
We are One in the Lord.
And we pray that our unity may one day be restored.
And they’ll know we are Christians by our love,
By our love,
Yes, they’ll know we are Christians by our love.”
Now back to my friend’s post on social media. It is a quote by Rick Warren, the pastor of Saddleback Community Church and author of the book “The Purpose Driven Life.” He said:
“Our culture has accepted 2 huge lies. The 1st is that if you disagree with someone’s lifestyle, you must fear or hate them. The 2nd is that to love someone means that you agree with everything they believe or do. Both are nonsense. You don’t have to compromise convictions to be compassionate.”
That is the direct opposite of what today’s cancel culture would like you to believe. You have to be tolerant of everything and stand for nothing or you are not loving or compassionate.
When we have clear and accurate vision, we can see things as they really are. We become aware that we are a part of something incredible, something much larger than all of us. We are the Body of Christ….His church and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.
