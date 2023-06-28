Dr. Patrick Turnes, Healthy Hampshire

His name was Ernie. Well, to his coworkers and friends, that is. His siblings and other family members always called him Ernest. I knew Ernie for a little over 23 years when I lived in the Baltimore area. He worked for a shipbuilding company there. He didn't have the best health history. Alcohol was a problem, and in his 40s he was hospitalized for pneumonia and nearly died when alcohol withdrawal complicated his treatment.

He never drank alcohol after he survived that experience. He had rheumatic fever when he was a child, growing up in rural Virginia, and developed a leaky heart valve as a consequence. He consulted a cardiologist in Baltimore and had a cardiac catheterization to evaluate how leaky the affected heart valve was.

