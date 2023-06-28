His name was Ernie. Well, to his coworkers and friends, that is. His siblings and other family members always called him Ernest. I knew Ernie for a little over 23 years when I lived in the Baltimore area. He worked for a shipbuilding company there. He didn't have the best health history. Alcohol was a problem, and in his 40s he was hospitalized for pneumonia and nearly died when alcohol withdrawal complicated his treatment.
He never drank alcohol after he survived that experience. He had rheumatic fever when he was a child, growing up in rural Virginia, and developed a leaky heart valve as a consequence. He consulted a cardiologist in Baltimore and had a cardiac catheterization to evaluate how leaky the affected heart valve was.
The procedure was a harrowing experience. At that time, much more contrast was used than in current practice. When the dye was injected, he felt as if he were burning up, an expected reaction and not an allergy. In fact, he was literally iced down during the procedure to try and alleviate the feverish sensation. No surgical intervention was recommended at the time, but he was so scarred by the experience that he never returned to the cardiologist or any other doctor until he developed another problem years later.
He was a heavy smoker, lighting up as many as three packs of cigarettes in a day and was self-conscious about his hoarse voice, a consequence of the smoking habit he acquired when he was a teenager. However, new and more worrisome symptoms subsequently appeared after he reached his mid 50s. In particular, he noticed that the chronic cough he had for years was now accompanied by blood in the sputum. He also was unintentionally losing weight and noticed a diminished appetite.
He returned to the cardiologist, and the evaluation included a chest X-ray that revealed a large mass in the central portion of the lung. A subsequent bronchoscopy and biopsy confirmed the worst possible diagnosis, unresectable and incurable lung cancer. Radiation therapy provided no relief of symptoms, nor did it meaningfully lengthen his survival. He was diagnosed with lung cancer in April and died shortly before Thanksgiving at the age of 56.
In the end, he had lost an incredible amount of weight, was bedridden for weeks and had the added horror of developing dementia a few months before his passing. Years before his diagnosis, Ernie admonished his two children to never take up smoking. He had been able to give up alcohol after his near fatality 17 years previously, but his smoking was a more addictive, stealthy and deadly habit that provided little warning of its danger (and, of course, at the time there was no warning from the cigarette manufacturers who were well aware of those risks).
I had never addressed him as Ernie, Ernest or even by his last name. That's because Ernie was "Dad."
Toward the end of his life, when my father knew that he didn't have much time left, he shared with my mother the regret that he would not live long enough to see me graduate from medical school. He died in 1974, two years before I received my M.D. degree.
Cigarette smoking and other tobacco usage remains one of the most dangerous habits a person can have. Besides lung cancer, smoking increases the risk of strokes, heart attacks, chronic lung disease, various other cancers, circulatory problems, and (if you guys need even more incentive to stop), erectile dysfunction.
If you are a current smoker, or have stopped within the past 15 years, and you have a cumulative smoking history of 30 pack years or more (pack years = average numbers of packs per day multiplied by number of years smoking), I would strongly advise that you consult with your primary care provider and inquire about getting a screening CAT scan of the lungs to see if there is any evidence of early and potentially curable lung cancer.
If you are a current smoker, do whatever it takes to stop.
The writer is part of the primary care clinician team that treats patients at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital's Multispecialty Clinic.
