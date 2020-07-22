We were living in a parsonage at the time and our little girl was just about 4-years-old.
I had taken the day to paint the living room and in the process had taped up all the trim and baseboards and laid down the plastic tarps to keep paint from getting on the carpet. After what I considered to be much toil and labor, given the fact that painting is not one of my favorite pastimes, I had begun to do the cleanup part of the project.
That, of course, involved pulling the tape off from around the trim and baseboards, rolling it up in the plastic tarps and throwing away the used rollers, paintbrushes, paint trays and empty paint cans and piling them in the center of the living room floor.
Just about the time I had all of the aforementioned items strewn from one end of the room to the other, my daughter came walking into the room. She stopped in the entrance between the dining room and living room as her little eyes perused the sight in front of her.
Looking at what, to her, I'm sure was a real disaster, she suddenly put her hands on her hips and in a scolding tone said to me, “Dad, God 42:1 says you should not make a mess.” There I was – guilty in the eyes of this innocent child.
I had never heard of that book of the Bible before and had never read that scripture but I knew that somewhere I had heard that message before. “You should not make a mess.”
I quickly apologized for my lack of consideration in not using good judgment and hurriedly continued cleaning up the mess I had made. With the mess being out of the way, we could take time to look at how nice the room looked with all the fresh paint.
I still to this day have the mental vision of my daughter standing there in her little dress, her hands on her hips and the look on her face as she laid down the law and expressed her disappointment in my not knowing better than to make a mess.
It was one of those precious Kodak moments in time that has never left me. Neither has her message. It's one that I wish I could get to especially teens and young adults today.
For some reason we tend to think we are indispensable and that nothing can happen to us no matter what we do. We make one mess after another of our lives and wave them off as if we are going to last forever.
We don't take into account the repercussions or the consequences of our behavior. I personally know too many people who gave no consideration to their actions and today are spending years locked up in a small block room with bars for doors and a roommate that is anything but desirable.
We make messes of our lives by using a lack of judgment, by making bad decisions or by ignoring the warning signs that God has put in place, like the one found in God 42:1. For some reason we don't think the warning signs are for us, and the message of warning is for everyone else but me.
That is, until we find ourselves having been caught in one of Satan’s traps and then we are yelling to God to deliver us from the snare of the enemy. The best bet is to hear the word of the Lord.
It may not be written in that verse or chapter but there are plenty of warning signs, including God 42:1 – “You shouldn't make a mess.” The moral of the story is: we don't have to clean up what we don't mess up.
First published July 19, 2017
