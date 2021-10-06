You can help
All 3 food pantries accept food donations when they are open — the 1st 4 Tuesdays of the month from 4-6 p.m. for the Capon Bridge Food Pantry, located in the Amazing Grace Baptist Church on Christian Church Road.
The Springfield Food Pantry is open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Springfield Assembly of God, 7637 Cumberland Road, and the Romney Food Pantry on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the United Methodist Church (using the back entrance to the church parking lot on Marsham Street, just beyond the Romney Diner).
Cash donations are welcome, used to shop for needed items. Checks can be sent to the Capon Bridge Food Pantry at P. O. Box 540, Capon Bridge, WV 26711, to the Springfield Food Pantry at P. O. Box 492, Springfield, WV 26763, and to the Romney Food Pantry checks at 49 N. High Street, Romney, WV 26757.
It’s not uncommon for churches to receive phone calls from individuals who, for whatever reason find themselves facing a financial emergency in which they are unable to pay a specific bill.
Such issues can involve the inability to pay the rent in full, facing termination for an unpaid electric bill or having no food in the house.
Whether it be a pastor, a treasurer, a benevolence committee or whomever is responsible for making the decision whether to assist or not, no one likes to turn down a person who is at the end of his or her rope.
Unfortunately, there are times when it is necessary to do so. The biggest reason is that it’s just impossible for churches to be able to meet the needs of every person who finds himself or herself with more month left at the end of the money.
Not everyone can, nor should they be put in the same stereotype, but there are those who have learned how to work the system and who do so on a frequent basis. Many of these individuals have a tendency to wait until the very last day before a deadline to call for assistance making it more difficult for caring people to turn down the request.
And it also makes it more difficult for tender-hearted, caring people to say “no” particularly when there are children or elderly individuals involved.
How does one refuse to help when confronted with a call that says, “Can you help me? They are going to turn off our electricity sometime in the the morning? We have an infant and 2 toddlers and in the house plus we have my elderly mom living with us who is on oxygen. It’s supposed to start snowing tomorrow afternoon and temperatures are supposed to get down below freezing. I don’t know what else to do.”
These could very well be legitimate needs, but there are certain things that raise questions in such cases. For instance, how many other churches were called before prior to calling this particular church, is this a pattern and does it happen often and the caller had to know the utility was going to be turned off unless payment was made by a certain date and time, so why have they waited until the last minute so-to-speak to call for assistance?
It tends to appear to the one being called that the caller wants to include a certain guilt trip. In other words, it’s like saying, “Here’s my need and if you don’t help me out, it will be your fault if I can’t keep my children warm and it will be on your shoulders if my mother can’t breathe because she doesn’t have her oxygen.”
These are some of the reasons why churches will often work together. It helps keep a method of checks and balances so individuals can’t just go down the list calling church after church month after month.
It holds callers to an accountability, thus allowing churches and committees to be able to legitimately help more individuals. Every committee which oversees the distribution of funds wants to be accountable to those who donate and give out of the goodness of their heart so the doors of the church can remain open, so that the utilities can be kept on and so that others can be helped.
Churches should work together so that food pantry shelves can be kept stocked, people around the can be helped financially and records of accountability can be maintained. The old saying is, “give a man a fish and he can eat for a day. Teach a man to fish and he can eat for a lifetime.”
One of the best ways to help individuals in need is not necessarily to always give handouts, but to have individuals who are financially savvy who can take time to set down with person or, a husband and spouse and go over their financials to see where the problems lie and help them come up with a workable solution.
From what I know of the churches and leaders of the churches around the county, most if not all are more than glad and willing to help out in time of need. Maybe a good way to help is to find out where the food pantries are in the churches and make financial donations from time to time or pick up extra cans of food whenever possible to drop off at local food banks.
