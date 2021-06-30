Avoid the crowded airports and highways and celebrate Independence Day locally.
The Capon Bridge Ruritan Club will be sponsoring fireworks on Friday, July 2, beginning at dusk.
The Slanesville Ruritan Club will be celebrating on July 3 with a breakfast, bake sale and auto show at the Ruritan club grounds. They will also be awarding scholarships to local students.
On Sunday, July 4, the Capon Valley Ruritan Club will hold their annual 4th of July celebration. Opening ceremony is at 11:30 a.m., where the club will be awarding scholarships to local students. They will serve a box lunch of roast pork or barbecued chicken, potato salad, green beans, dessert and drink from noon until 3 p.m., an auction beginning at 3 p.m., live music by “Five of a Kind,” a classic car and tractor show, a horseshoe tournament and a bounce house and face painting for the kids. There will also be pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, French fries, sodas and the club’s homemade ice cream served from the David Seldon Memorial Building.
On Sunday, June 20, the Timber Ridge Christian Church held their Homecoming/Memorial service. There was a fellowship lunch served after the morning worship service, There were 96 worshippers in attendance where the church remembered 23 family members and friends who had passed away in the last 2 years.
The Capon Springs Fire Dept. will be holding Bingo on July 10.
Happy birthday wishes to Joann Thompson, July 4; Dean Seldon, July 6; Heidi Vanderlinden, July 7; Clyde Dewitt, July 10 and Kay Kline, July 13.
Congratulations to Eric and Suzanne Reid and Clyde and Judy Dewitt, who will be celebrating their wedding anniversaries on July 12.
I hope everyone has a safe and a happy 4th of July celebration.
