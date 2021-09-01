Last Saturday was my husband’s and my anniversary. I have officially been a Savage for 22 years. If you count the brief 5-year courtship leading up to our nuptials, I’ve been crazy about my Savage guy for more than half my life.
I’m certain the 21-year-old me had no idea just how great my decision to accompany my new guy friend to happy hour on a school night would pan out.
On Saturday, I felt nostalgic and asked our Alexa to play songs that reminded me of our wedding.
When I played the song our dear friend sang during the ceremony, I told our youngest daughter my husband insisted on it.
Nothing could have been further from the truth. He quickly corrected the record, suggesting he wanted “Crazy” to be sung instead.
Our little girl was impressed her dad wanted the lyrics “Beautiful, crazy. She can’t help but amaze me,” filling the church as we stood at the altar. After all, she knows, just like the song’s lyrics, my day starts with a coffee and ends with a wine.
However, our daughter was thinking of the wrong country song. I then asked Alexa to play Patsy Cline’s “Crazy.” As she listened to Patsy sing, “I’m crazy for loving you,” our daughter’s eyes got big. My husband chuckled and stood by his belief that there was no better wedding song than that one.
Maybe he did feel a little crazy to finally be saying, “I do.”
It seems my husband was quite a catch in high school. In fact, one of his Facebook friends wished us a happy anniversary by writing to me, “Well, you must be something special because heaven knows there were girls that wanted him.”
I laughed so hard when I read her comment. I immediately made a screenshot and sent it to our oldest daughter and my sisters-in-law.
My husband’s sisters tease that many of their classmates would inquire about their big brother, who resembled teen idol Shaun Cassidy with his long flowing hair.
We all get a kick out of how many girls wrote their phone numbers in his high school yearbook. My husband shrugs off our ribbing with his good nature and simply offers, “It was the ’80s.”
As we were eating dinner on Saturday evening, I pondered in jest how I got so lucky to marry the heartthrob of Edison High School.
Nearly 8 years younger than my husband, I was just an elementary school student when Shaun Cassidy frequently graced the cover of Tiger Beat magazine. He wasn’t my “Teen Dream.” That title is held firmly by Jon Bon Jovi.
Luckily for me, even though his resemblance to Shaun Cassidy had faded a little by the time he got around to attending graduate school in the mid-1990s, my husband could still make a young girl’s heart believe in magic.
Today, that heart’s not quite as young, but the magic’s still there. I’m crazy grateful for the day 22 years ago when Shaun Cassidy’s Savage lookalike looked at me and said, “I da doo (ron ron).”
