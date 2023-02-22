In 1940, World War II was raging, and Great Britain was in need of blood and blood products, not only for the soldiers on the European battlefields but also for civilians who were casualties of German bombers. In response, the United States began the Blood for Britain project. This was a cooperative effort of six New York City Hospitals that collaborated to collect and ship plasma to Great Britain. The project was feasible because, in the preceding years, a research scientist and physician developed a process that permitted more prolonged storage of blood plasma. Shortly after that, in 1939, the first experimental blood bank was established. The Blood for Britain project was completed in January 1941. The physician-scientist who was responsible for developing the blood and plasma storage techniques, for the success of the initial blood bank, and for overseeing the successful Blood for Britain project was an African American man named Charles W. Drew. After the Blood for Britain project ended, Dr. Drew was appointed Assistant Director of a pilot program for a national blood bank. Ultimately, he was named director of the first American Red Cross Blood Bank. It was during his tenure that, among other innovations, mobile blood donation centers, called “bloodmobiles,” came into being.
Dr. Drew’s ascent was a rather circuitous one. Born on June 3, 1904, he grew up in Washington, D.C., and in high school was a gifted athlete but not a particularly outstanding student and had no early interest in medicine. He then attended Amherst College in Massachusetts on an athletic scholarship. It was at Amherst that he developed an interest in the medical sciences. This interest was further intensified by his sister’s death from tuberculosis and influenza and his own hospitalization for treatment of a football injury. Upon graduation, he took a job as an athletic director and instructor at what is now known as Morgan State University in Baltimore. He was instrumental in transforming it into a serious collegiate competitor. He took the job largely to raise money for him to attend medical school. He ended up attending medical school at McGill University in Montreal, as there were limited opportunities for African Americans to attend medical schools in the United States. He graduated second in his class of 137 students in 1933. During his internship and residency, he developed an interest in treating shock and in transfusion therapy. He then obtained a fellowship at Harvard University, where he continued his work on the treatment of shock and developing techniques for blood preservation. It was during this time that it was discovered that separating plasma from the cellular elements of blood enabled the plasma to be stored for as long as two months. It was during his time working on the pilot blood bank program that his first daughter was born. He named her “Bebe” (after the blood bank abbreviation BB).
