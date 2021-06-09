It is impossible to talk about gardening without mentioning the weather.
We recently had a week of nights in the low 40s and days in the low 50s. I hope you were all watching the forecasts and got your houseplants safely inside and any tender crops out in the garden covered.
Unfortunately, I was hobbling around on a sprained ankle and not paying any attention to much else, but the geraniums all fared much better than expected. I have had some of them for a couple years and I guess they’re used to being on their own.
We are in the 2nd week of June and this weird weather needs to level off at some point. I was afraid I was going to have to reset my “last frost date” and no, I am not joking. It was very nearly an option.
A friend gave me an angel wing begonia last fall and she is growing well. I have not taken her outside yet, but that begonia is outgrowing her space. She sits in an area where she gets morning sun, although not so much now that the sun is moving.
A bright spot, high humidity and moderate watering (making sure she never sits in water or she could easily rot) are begonia requirements. Since the summer growing season has begun, the angel wing gets a balanced fertilizer also.
For humidity-loving plants, I always put a small container filled with water down at the soil level to provide the humidity a plant needs. It simply works better than misting for me. Plus, some plants, although they prefer very humid conditions, do not do well with misting and begonias are in that group. They will get brown spots on their leaves where the water sets, so no misting for her.
Angel wings like bright light during the growing season, but there is nowhere for her on the deck as it gets too much direct sun and 2 little kittens have commandeered the porch, so she has to wait her turn.
The begonia is in a large flowerpot and past experience has shown me it’s a fine place for a kitten to nap (how do they know that). We also have a grown kitty who likes to sleep in the long windowbox filled with dahlias, but that’s another story.
The begonia will get out eventually and I will cut her back in early fall, root some stems and give starts to my friends.
Larry cut some Penstemon last week and brought them in for a bouquet. I had never cut them before, but they were very attractive and long lasting in a vase. Many are hybridized at a midwestern university and have names like “Red Riding Hood,” “Husker’s Red” and “Prairie Splendor.”
If you know your college teams, you know where that is.
Anyhow, we have several varieties and they are all attractive cold hardy plants that bloom for long periods. Penstemons need a nice sunny location with good drainage, but any kind of soil is fine.
They spread and fill out their space quickly and next year ours will need divided. Dividing is a simple matter of watering well one day and carefully digging, separating and replanting the next. Cloudy days are always best for dividing. Divisions would be a great to share with a friend, too.
Penstemons can be pruned right after spring flowering, but ours have never needed any. Never prune in fall since pruning promotes new growth that could be damaged by the cold. And, as an added bonus, the deer have never bothered them.
We are going to look for some purple martin hotels this summer. Living up on a mountain with a deciduous forest all around our house draws many different birds to our feeders and birdbath.
To be honest, I am not sure we have ever seen purple martins up here, but maybe a special house will attract them. I believe large gourds also work well. I will get the information together so we do it correctly. It’s too late for a house to be of any value this year, but we will be ready next spring.
No one needs to be reminded of the ferocious winds we’ve had and the need to be prepared if we experience more. Stake any tall perennials, even if you never have before.
Tie loose vines like Clematis so they don’t get ripped apart and it’s not too early to put your cages around your tomatoes. We many not have any more high winds, but we can protect a few plants just in case.
Enjoy your garden.
