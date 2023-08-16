I’ll be honest with you: I have a very spotty background in journalism.
And I’m using that term loosely – before taking this job in 2019, my “journalism” experience consisted of being the Opinion editor of my high school paper (“The Growl”), writing about things like the dress code (a scam), PDA (you’re young, just do it) and the inequality of men’s and women’s sports.
My college didn’t have a journalism department – so I majored in “Communications” (commonly known as the “party girl major,” though I only learned that later) and only ever took one actual journalism class.
It was an elective that began at 8:30 a.m., and I was late to every single class and probably texted through the rest of it.
It wasn’t until I took over my college paper, “The Brackety-Ack,” that I determined that newspapering was something I actually liked doing. I overhauled our mission statement, I overhauled our design and I overhauled the way that we recruited staff members.
I had fun and thought, “You know, this is something I could actually DO.”
So when I graduated, I applied to a bunch of print journalism jobs (despite lots of people telling me “newspapers are dying!”), finally finding the opening at the Review.
My background was really more keg stand than newsstand, but the owners took a chance on me.
Since Jim retired last August, the overall average of cumulative newspaper experience in the Review office plummeted. He brought to the table decades of newspapering – design experience, management skills, reporting know-how and enough fun facts, publishing jargon and ideas to fill a thousand notepads.
Now, between Nick, Kenia and I, we’re a young staff – but that’s not necessarily a weakness.
Take Kenia, who was brand-new to the industry when she started last summer. Since then, her writing has gotten better and better and better. She’s tenacious when it comes to certain issues, and she’s resourceful in her problem solving.
She’s also one of the few people I’ve ever met who can truly see all sides to an issue – while sometimes Nick or I might tend to let our emotions dominate our opinions and cloud our judgment.
We, as a team, have started meeting monthly to hold “work sessions,” which are an opportunity for everyone to share their thoughts, ideas, and concerns, and ask questions about different areas of coverage.
Last work session, Jim came briefly out of retirement to talk to us about court reporting, legal lingo and the order of operations in both magistrate and circuit court.
How would the rest of us know about that, if we’ve never really experienced it before?
Our youngness provides ample room for learning, sure, but it also provides an opportunity for fresh ideas.
That’s what I was thinking about as I looked over the Review’s accolades following the publishing of the annual newspaper contest results. There are certain things we as a staff do very, very well.
There are certain things we need to work on.
There is one more thing that’s certain, though: awards are nice, but I’ll always value learning and growth more. I’ll always put trying out new, fresh ideas (whether they work out or not) before the numbers.
Sometimes the awards reflect the growth, and sometimes they don’t. But what matters most is how we learn and develop as we go.
No matter how much – or little – experience we have.
Emma June moved to Romney from the D.C. metro area after she graduated college in 2019. She’s the Review’s editor, and her days are filled with all of the emotions, challenges, delights and frustrations of being a 20-something-year-old in today’s world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.