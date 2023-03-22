The Affordable Care Act, originally passed in 2010 and sometimes called Obamacare, created access to health care for millions of Americans.
In less than two months, states that had expanded Medicaid under new ACA provisions will be able to return to regular Medicaid renewal processes due to the unwinding of COVID-19-related coverage requirements.
A survey by the Urban Institute says 64% of adults in Medicaid-enrolled families are unaware of the pending renewals, suggesting many may not have completed the necessary steps to maintain coverage or, if no longer eligible, find health coverage elsewhere.
The blame, said surveyors, appears to largely lie with states and agencies that have not engaged in widespread education outreach efforts.
“The end of the public health emergency’s continuous coverage requirement means millions of people are at risk of losing continuous coverage in Medicaid, which they have relied upon for nearly three years,” said Gina R. Hijjawi, senior program officer at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. “States and the federal government must quickly raise awareness that many families will soon need to take steps to maintain or find new health coverage.”
This winter’s “tripledemic” of respiratory viruses impacted an estimated 40% of U.S. households, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey, with someone in these households getting sick with the flu, Covid-19 and/or respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
Breaking that percentage down: the flu affected 27% of households, Covid-19 approximately 15% and RSV 10% of homes.
"It ain't over till it's over, (but) when it comes to emerging infectious diseases, it's never over." — Former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci
The notion that “fresh is best” is popular and enduring, but it’s not true. Research has shown that frozen, canned and dried fruits and vegetables can be just as nutritious as their fresh counterparts. And they have the added benefit that they might be cheaper and more often available.
But there’s a caveat: Some canned, frozen and dried fruits and vegetables may also contain ingredients used to preserve them and make them more palatable, such as added sugars, salt and saturated fats. It’s important to check nutrition labels.
