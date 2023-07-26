Mark those calendars..
AUG. 4 & 5
Capon Bridge Yard Party
The 69th annual Capon Bridge Yard Party returns for another year.
It starts with an auction on Friday night. Saturday’s big event is the volleyball tournament. Events include chicken and country ham dinners, bands, a queen’s pageant, games, food and lots more. Everything occurs in and around the Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Department grounds, and the event benefits the fire company.
AUG. 4, 5 & 6
West Virginia Peach Festival
The 10th annual West Virginia Peach Festival will spread throughout town this year, from the WVSDB campus to the Taggart Hall and Hampshire County Public Library, to celebrate the area’s agriculture – with the help of many peaches, of course.
The three-day weekend has something for everyone – whether it’s guided historical tours, a “Peach Derby,” live music, peachy drinks and snacks or even carriage rides.
AUG. 5
Concert: Cold Chocolate, Nae Paugh
Folks can enjoy two bands in one night at The River House from 6 to 9 p.m. Cold Chocolate, starting at 7, will bring genre-bending Americana that fuses folk, funk and bluegrass to create a unique sound all their own. Featuring Ethan Robbins on guitar, Ariel Bernstein on percussion, and backed by some of the root music scene’s finest players, this Boston group impressing audiences throughout New England and beyond. Punctuated by tight harmonies and skillful musicianship, and with a focus on songwriting, Cold Chocolate has quickly gained recognition for their original music and high-energy shows. Nae Paugh will begin the show at 6 p.m. Tickets are $13 online or at the door.
AUG. 11
Outdoor Family Movie Night
Light Up Capon Bridge is holding their third Outdoor Movie Night starting 7 p.m. at the Giffin Park.
The towering, green ogre, Shreck, will be featured on the big screen as families gathered around with snacks, drinks and other friendly folks.
Familes will also be able to enjoy themselves with several games spread throughout the field.
Pack up lawn chairs and blankets, and enjoy free summer outdoor fun.
AUG. 12
Saturday in the Park
The eighth annual Saturday in the Park will be held on Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park in Augusta. Saturday in the Park is a celebration to commemorate Hampshire County’s rich parks and recreation heritage, and it also shows their appreciation to the citizens of the county for their support of the events and programs that HCP&R has sponsored over the past several years.
There will be tournaments all day, a water slide and bouncy house, a hot dog dinner for everyone from noon to 1 p.m., face paintings and more.
There will also be door prizes, so make sure not to miss it.
AUG. 15
Open Jam: Kids Night
Kids of any music ability are encouraged to play together.
Open Band Jams are held monthly at the Cat and the Fiddle from 7 to 8 p.m.
Young musicians will have the opportunity to make new friends, polish their skills and learn to play in a group setting.
Adults are still welcome to participate.
AUG. 19
Concert: Threesound
From 7 to 9 p.m., at The River House, Threesound will sound some talent into Capon Bridge a mix of funk, rock, pop and jazz.
Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $18 presale or $22 at the door.
AUG. 19
Fort Edwards Campfire Cooking
Bear stew anyone?
Experience what campfire cooking would have been like during the French and Indian War. Gather around for some old time jams and stay awhile, all the fun begins at 11 a.m.
