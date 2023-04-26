In line with its general policy of restocking and conserving wild life in the hills and streams of West Virginia, the State Game and Fish Commission, met there, and adopted a resolution to purchase and distribute throughout the state 100 deer. It is estimated that there are now up to 1,000 deer roaming free in the hills and valleys of the Little Mountain State. They double in numbers every year and with the 100 new deer to be purchased; it is pointed out by the commission at the end of the next three years, with the gunning season closed, there would be approximately 8,800 deer in the state. This nucleus would ensure a generous supply of deer in West Virginia for years to come, with the season open only ten days each year and each hunter being permitted to kill only one buck during season.
The baseball game played between the Romney High School team and the Moorefield High School team on the latter’s diamond Saturday afternoon resulted in victory for the Romney boys, the score being sixteen to four.
Mrs. Arvetta Whiteman and Allene spent last week with Mrs. Whiteman’s daughter and grandson, Mrs. Robert R. Lee and Johnny, Clinton, Md.
Mr. and Mrs. Ray Steward, who are stationed with the Navy in Africa, announce the birth of a son on April 20. He has been named Neal. Grandparents are Carl and Fan Dorsey and Mr. and Mrs. George Steward, all of Springfield.
Mr. and Mrs. Fred Pfeil spent Easter weekend with Mrs. Margaret Law and family, Concord, N.C.
The South Branch of the Potomac River crested at 7 a.m., Monday, April 25, at 17 feet, according to Civil Defense sources. Prompt action by farmers and citizens living near the river prevented major damage.
The Harvard Business School Club of Cleveland has named Dr. William S. Kiser to receive its 1983 Business Statesmanship Award.
Betty Moore has been visiting Linda and Sid Moore in Annapolis, Md., for the past two weeks, awaiting the arrival of the new baby. Of course she took her bowling gear with her to keep in practice. Dale and Stub had to stay home to look after things until Betty’s return to Romney.
Harold C. Carl II announced his acceptance of the school superintendent position in Pleasants County. Carl had served 11 years as superintendent of Hampshire County Schools.
A 20-pound spring gobbler was bagged April 25 by Eddie Buckbee of Augusta. The tom, lured with a turkey caller, had a 10-inch beard and was shot on Westvaco land.
Kelly Lynn Chambers was named Miss Hampshire 1993 during ceremonies held at Hampshire High School last week. Chambers is the 17-year-old daughter of Byron and Melinda Chambers of Romney.
The Panhandle Sams, a local camping group affiliated with the State and National Good Sam Clubs, have participated in the West Virginia Adopt-A-Highway program since early 1989. To date the group has picked up over 300 bags of trash and debris from the Slanesville post office to Owl Hollow Road, a distance of 2.5 miles.
ROMNEY — Any weekday around 5 a.m., a long line of cars heads down U.S. Route 50 going east out of Hampshire County. Local economic development officials estimate that nearly 50 percent of the active work force makes the daily trip out of the county for employment. A statistical breakdown of commuter activity in Hampshire County is now available byway of the U.S. Census Bureau.
ROMNEY — The South Branch Valley Railroad continues to make improvements on the rail line that travels locally from Green Spring to Petersburg in Grant County. During a telephone interview last week, Bill Hartman, the acting-executive director of the state-owned rail line, said 2003 will mark another construction season of major upgrades. Plans call for a $1.8 million project to improve nine miles of track railing. A ribbon or continuous type of rail will be used.
ROMNEY — The Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad begins its 23rd season May 4. In addition to three, three-hour trips on three Saturdays of the month, plus one all-day trip on the fourth Saturday of the month, the scenic train has scheduled a three hour trip on Sundays.
ROMNEY — Hampshire County commissioners, Chief Animal Control Officer David Gee and Chief Deputy Nathan Sions discussed the need to build a county animal shelter during a recent commission meeting. Commission president Bob Hott said the existing shelter, located on Gee’s Twin Oak Farm, is more than sufficient. However, he also added, “It’s time for Hampshire County to own its own animal
shelter.” The county pays Gee $1 for the use of his farm, which he has maintained and operated for the past 13 years.
