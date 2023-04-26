railroad

WORKING ON THE RAILROAD — A South Branch Valley Railroad crew replaces worn-out ties along the rail siding used by the Potomac Eagle excursion railroad. The Potomac Eagle operating season begins in May. (From April 30, 2003)

100 years ago – 1923

In line with its general policy of restocking and conserving wild life in the hills and streams of West Virginia, the State Game and Fish Commission, met there, and adopted a resolution to purchase and distribute throughout the state 100 deer. It is estimated that there are now up to 1,000 deer roaming free in the hills and valleys of the Little Mountain State. They double in numbers every year and with the 100 new deer to be purchased; it is pointed out by the commission at the end of the next three years, with the gunning season closed, there would be approximately 8,800 deer in the state. This nucleus would ensure a generous supply of deer in West Virginia for years to come, with the season open only ten days each year and each hunter being permitted to kill only one buck during season.

