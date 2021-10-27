Beautiful autumn days make it easy to finish those chores that need done. Take a minute on your garden walks to consider your gardening year.
Did you accomplish what you set out to do last spring or did you only get half of it done? I find gardens to be like the old saying about “your eyes being bigger than your stomach.” With the beginning of each season, it’s easy to make big plans that seldom get completed.
Knowing that to be true doesn’t stop me from dreaming, even though I know reality will step in and take over. If that was your problem, decide what would make things easier for you and make a note in your journal to make changes.
One of the easiest plants to grow are the ornamental grasses. They provide an extra dimension to your summer landscape and texture and structure to your winter garden. Most varieties have very few insect or disease problems; they can tolerate poor soil and, once established, are drought tolerant.
Add that the deer will not bother them and you’ll have an attractive, no-maintenance plant for years.
If you have a bare spot in full sun, there are many to choose from. Maiden grass (Miscarlthus sinensis) foliage is the most varied of the ornamental grasses and there are several variegated forms available.
My 2 favorites are Zebrinus, with pale yellow horizontal banded leaves, and Morning Light, with lengthwise white striping on the leaves. Both do well in heavy clay soil, but wet soil, not so much.
Switch grass (Panicum virgatum) is a native grass with lovely steel blue leaves (some varieties are crimson in fall) that stand tall and produce seeds birds are fond of all winter. Fountain grasses (Pennisetum alopecuroides) can be tall or short depending on your needs and the green varieties are more reliable in our cold winters. They’re not native plants and reseeding can be a problem, so plant them where they can expand.
Along with switch grasses, they’re more tolerant of wet conditions and partial shade than other grasses. so always check the label before you buy.
This fall, pictures from friends’ gardens tempt me to plant more annuals such as impatiens. We haven’t had hanging baskets full of Calibrachoa and petunias for 2 years, but there are many flowers from seeds that fell on the hill below the deck. Next year we will once again have hanging baskets full of colorful blooms.
We bought some daffodil bulbs and they’ll get planted in a week or so, but other than that, I guess we’re done planting for the year.
I use many ornamental grasses in cut flower arrangements, but this fall there was a lack of colorful fall blooms for cutting, so I need to give that a lot of thought this winter.
Gerberas can be coaxed onto longer fall blooming and Shasta daisies (Leucantflemum) are perennial beauties I haven’t grown for a lot of years. They’re both on the list for spring planting.
The Gerberas need to be grown in containers out of the reach of deer and must be brought inside if you want them again next season. But it’s a small price to pay for lasting beauty.
A friend gave me some spider plant (Cieome) seeds and they’re always interesting in a vase. Shasta daisies and Cleomes are supposedly not palatable to deer, but we all know how that goes.
With the exception of cauliflower, I have canned and frozen everything on my list this year. Tomatoes get canned, but everything else gets frozen.
Brussels sprouts are once again available and I always think I should freeze some. But then the season goes on and on and when they’re done for the year, we’re done for the year also, so I never freeze any.
If you have more bounty from your garden than you can use, please consider giving it to a friend or leave it at the senior center in town. We have many needy folks that would greatly appreciate it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.