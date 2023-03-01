Mark those calendars
March 3
Youth art show reception
An art show sponsored by the recent Community Impact Grant received by The River House in Capon Bridge will take place Friday, March 3 from 5-7 p.m. at the little arts venue across the Bridge.
Middle school art students created art projects based on Capon Bridge landmarks. This reception will celebrate the students’ work.
March 4
Flatfooting workshop
This introductory flatfooting class with Boston-based musician Sophie Wellington will focus on creating a strong foundation. The event is hosted by The Cat and The Fiddle in Capon Bridge and the workshop will take place in the old Capon Bridge Middle School – the “Living Waters of Capon Bridge” fellowship hall room. Signs will be posted the day of the workshop to guide you.
This is a “pay what you can” event, with a suggested donation of $10-20 per person, either paid online through Eventbrite or in person the day of the workshop.
March 11-12
Potomac Highlands Sportsman & Outdoor Show
Block off March 11 and 12 – the first-ever Potomac Highlands Sportsman & Outdoor Show comes to the Hampshire County Fairgrounds in Augusta.
There is a $5 admission for those aged 13 and older, for kids six to 12 admission is $1.
The event will include a NWFT-sanctioned turkey calling contest, a big buck contest, a visit from a falconer, numerous vendors and displays and, of course, delicious food.
March 11
‘Fiddlin’ film screening
The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Winchester will be holding a benefit screening of the award-winning documentary “Fiddlin’” on March 11 from 1-3 p.m. This special showing will raise funds to support The River House, and donations will also be collected to support “Music Makers,” TRH’s partnership with The Cat and The Fiddle that provides free music lessons and instruments to youths here.
Seating begins at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are available through the Alamo website.
March 18
Fiddle workshop with Joe Herrmann
Joe Herrmann, master fiddler, will be teaching a “pay what you can” workshop for fiddle novices from 2-3:30 p.m. on March 18.
The class will be held in the “Living Waters of Capon Bridge” fellowship hall room in the old CBMS. If you’ve already got a handle on fiddle basics and can play some tunes, this workshop is for you. Musicians will work in the aural tradition (with no written handouts), but the class will aim to inspire confidence in each person’s ability.
Bring a recording device, and suggested donations are $10-20 per person.
March 18
Capon Bridge square dance
The town on the east side of the county will be rockin’ on March 18 as the Capon Bridge fire hall hosts a community square dance. Janine Smith will be the caller, and you can either RSVP online at Eventbrite or pay what you can at the door (suggested donation $7-15).
The dance is from 6 to 9 p.m., but come at 5:30 if you need a bonus “intro to square dancing” refresher.
The fire hall will be selling concessions all evening.
This event is made possible through a Central Appalachia Living Traditions grant provided by Mid-Atlantic Arts.
March 25
Concert: The Rollin’ Rust
From 6 to 9 p.m. on March 25, The Rollin’ Rust rolls into Capon Bridge with their indie/folk sound. The Rollin’ Rust musicians have been playing music together since they were teens, and have crafted a truly unique, edgy take on folk.
Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $18 presale or $22 at the door.
March 25
19th annual youth auction
Hope Christian Church in Augusta is holding their 19th youth auction to raise funds for their teen camp for middle and high schoolers. Their goal is to keep the camp cost-free for participants.
The auction begins at 5 p.m. at the church on the east side of Augusta. If you’re interested in donating a service or item, contact the church office at 304-496-7775.
