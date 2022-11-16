County clerks in West Virginia issued 64,928 hunting licenses to residents of the state and 308 licenses to non-residents between January 1 and October 1 of this year, according to a report compiled by the state game and fish commission. In the nine months, 239 persons were arrested, 218 convicted and 18 acquitted on charges of violating the fish and game laws.
The Bloomery District Institute met at Capon Bridge schoolhouse, Nov. 2, 1922, and was called to order by the chairman, W.J. Cunningham. The exercises were opened by singing the song, “Swing Low Sweet Chariot.”
50 years ago - 1972
Pamela Jean Jordan and Cynthia Rae Swank, representing the Hampshire High
School Chorus, were selected to tour Europe with the All-Student Groups U.S.A. Each year over 300 students are selected from all parts of the United States to make up a chorus and a band. The concert tour will take the groups through England, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, Germany, Luxembourg, Belgium and Holland. The students will meet at Shenandoah Conservatory of Music for 3 days of intensive orientation and rehearsals prior to departing on June 25.
40 years ago - 1982
Mrs. Guyula Paquin, returned Nov. 7 from a two week trip to Oahu and Maui, Hawaiian Islands. Her daughter, Mrs. Celeste Shumar of Glen Burnie, Md, accompanied her. Miss Siss Junginger and Miss Irmi Bierbichler of West Germany left yesterday after visiting Dr. Sam Williams at his home on River Road. Navy Chief Radioman Arthur E. Mason, son of Willard F. and Elizabeth Mason, of Capon Bridge, has been promoted to his present rank while serving at the Naval Facility, Adak, Alaska.
30 years ago - 1992
Wildlife biologists throughout the state of West Virginia are predicting this year’s buck and antlerless season will show record numbers. Division of Natural Resources personnel stated that deer population has been reported by biologists as abundant.
Silas Roy Milleson of Springfield has joined an elite group of FFA achievers. Roy received the highest degree of membership awarded by the National FFA Organization, the American FFA Degree.
Along with 1,208 other degree recipients, the Hampshire County chapter member was honored at the 65th National FFA Convention in Kansas City, Mo., Nov. 12-14.
20 years ago - 2002
South Branch Inn Corp. of Moorefield is the private investment firm planning to build a $2.6 million hotel that will accompany Hampshire County’s Wellness Center project.
The 2002 Romney Middle School Pioneer football completed a very successful campaign with an impressive victory over the Petersburg Vikings Tuesday night, Oct. 29, to win the Potomac Valley
League Championship. The victory was the final chapter to a perfect season that saw the Pioneer team undefeated during the regular season.
10 years ago – 2012
GREEN SPRING — Opponents to the proposed toll increase on the low-water bridge are mustering signatures and their arguments despite being in the dark on how much time and how much impact they might have. If a big increase is permitted, they say they’re ready to boycott the bridge. “We’ve probably got 500 signatures,” organizer Sue Roy said Friday. The group, calling itself The Voice of Reason, expects many, many more by the time they gather them all up this Friday.
ROMNEY — Hampshire County commissioners and county parks and recreation board president Lyle Colebank late last week opened bids and awarded a Central Hampshire Park waterline improvement project to Just In Time Excavation. Just In Time Excavation, a Romney area construction firm, submitted the low bid — out of 3 submitted by contractors — of $8,150 for the Central Hampshire Park project. The waterline project marks the 1st in planned improvements for the county park located in the Augusta area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.