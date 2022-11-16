100 years ago – 1922

County clerks in West Virginia issued 64,928 hunting licenses to residents of the state and 308 licenses to non-residents between January 1 and October 1 of this year, according to a report compiled by the state game and fish commission.  In the nine months, 239 persons were arrested, 218 convicted and 18 acquitted on charges of violating the fish and game laws.

Traffic crosses the Green Spring low-water bridge on a recent afternoon.

