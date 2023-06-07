School is out!!! June has arrived, and so has the end of the school term. Former students are celebrating the coming of summer. The big yellow buses will get a short rest, and so will their drivers. Ruth Nitz Rippeon is retiring from her bus route. I am happy for her and sad to know she will no longer be watching over the students on her run. Ruth has spent a large portion of her adult life working in the Hampshire County School system. Most of those hours were spent behind the wheel of a big, yellow bus. Her driving skills are remarkable, and rain or shine, you could count on Ruth. Hats off to her, and a big Thank You for delivering her charges to school and home again safely.
My neighbor, Donald Wolford, has recently been in and out of the Winchester Medical Center. He is now recovering at home. Best wishes to Don as he struggles to recover his strength and health.
Capon Chapel’s annual memorial service was well attended. Pastor Teresa Adams delivered an inspiring message, and our veterans were featured. Our thanks to the Capon Bridge American Legion, Post 137, for providing American flags and holders for our veterans. They were an inspiration flying in the breeze. Even though the church and cemetery are small, it is the resting place of many veterans. From the War of 1812, Civil War, World Wars I and II, Korea, and Vietnam, our veterans rest in peace at the chapel.
As a member of the Hampshire County Historical Society, I also helped celebrate our Civil War Decoration Day, which is always held on the first Saturday in June. The first monument ever erected to the Southern dead in 1867 stands just inside the gates of Indian Mound Cemetery, Romney, WV. Each year the 13th Virginia Volunteer Infantry, the Hampshire County Historical Society and the Sons of Confederate Veterans, Camp 284 re-create the draping of a 30-foot garland upon the monument, followed by the reading of the Honor Roll of names (those listed on the monument and also those veterans buried in Indian Mound Cemetery). Flags are placed on the appropriate graves. A single carnation provided by the New Leaf Nursery is placed on each site. A musket salute follows, and the ceremony ends with the strewing of flowers around the monument as “Taps” mournful notes float on the air. Afterward, the group enjoyed a well-earned meal at the Main Street Cafe in Romney. Celebrating our local history is always a memorable day for me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.