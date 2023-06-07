Brenda Hiett

School is out!!! June has arrived, and so has the end of the school term. Former students are celebrating the coming of summer. The big yellow buses will get a short rest, and so will their drivers. Ruth Nitz Rippeon is retiring from her bus route. I am happy for her and sad to know she will no longer be watching over the students on her run. Ruth has spent a large portion of her adult life working in the Hampshire County School system. Most of those hours were spent behind the wheel of a big, yellow bus. Her driving skills are remarkable, and rain or shine, you could count on Ruth. Hats off to her, and a big Thank You for delivering her charges to school and home again safely.

My neighbor, Donald Wolford, has recently been in and out of the Winchester Medical Center. He is now recovering at home. Best wishes to Don as he struggles to recover his strength and health.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.