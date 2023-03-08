Green foods offer top health benefits
Many of us will decorate and wear green this St. Patrick’s Day to celebrate. Why not eat green foods as well?
There are many health benefits to eating green foods, one being phytochemicals. Phytochemicals assist in wound healing as well as offer power antioxidants. Antioxidants help our body fight against diseases such as cancer.
Green leafy vegetables are excellent sources of beta-carotene, vitamin C, riboflavin, iron, folate, vitamin K, B vitamins, calcium, fiber and potassium.
Consider serving some of the following green fruits and vegetables this St. Patrick’s Day: asparagus, leafy greens, green peppers, zucchini, broccoli, peas, green apples, honeydew melon, green beans, green onions, cabbage, okra, Brussels sprouts, limes, avocados, Chinese cabbage, green grapes and kiwi.
Some green ideas for St. Patrick’s Day (or any day) include:
• Corned beef with cabbage is a natural for St. Patrick’s.
• Tossed spinach, kale or lettuce salad.
• Fruit salad with honeydew, kiwi, and green grapes
• Use green avocados to make a guacamole dip. Though 2 tablespoons of avocado have about 5 grams of fat, it’s mostly heart-healthy monounsaturated fat.
• Enjoy your favorite veggie dip with broccoli and other green vegetables
• Make a fruit dip to eat along with green apple slices and other fruits.
• Green peppers go great on vegetable pizza.
• Serve thinly sliced green onions over broiled fish, omelets, rice or pasta dishes.
• Use spinach or vegetable noodles in your next pasta dish
Green Clover Smoothie
- 2/3 cup 100% apple juice
- 1/2 cup fresh baby spinach
- 2 cups frozen pineapple chunks, no sugar added
- 1 cup low-fat vanilla yogurt
- 1 banana
Wash hands with soap and water. Gently wash spinach under cold running water. If spinach is marked “pre-washed” or “ready-to-eat”, use the spinach without further washing. Add apple juice and spinach leaves to blender. Blend first to help make it smooth and avoid leafy chunks. Place the remaining ingredients in the blender.
Blend until smooth and serve.
Notes:
• Substitute low-fat or nonfat milk or 100% white grape juice for 100% apple juice. Adding milk instead of 100% fruit juice will lower the sugar while adding extra calcium to help strengthen bones.
• Use kale instead of spinach. Kale does have a stronger flavor than spinach. Replace low-fat vanilla yogurt with nonfat vanilla yogurt or nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt.
Recipe Source: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Service
Green Fruit Kabobs with Dip
- 1/2 cup diced green fruit, washed
- 1/4 cup low-fat yogurt
Wash hands with soap and water. Place small pieces of fruit on skewers. Place yogurt in a small cup for dipping.
Notes: Use plastic straws or drink stirrers for young children instead of wooden or metal skewers to avoid sharp ends. Dip could be your favorite flavor of yogurt or even pistachio pudding.
Recipe Source: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Service
Green Mashed Potatoes
- 3 medium potatoes, scrubbed with a clean vegetable brush under cold running water
- 1/2 cup skim milk (divided)
- 1 garlic clove (peeled)
- 1/2 cup frozen peas
- 1 Tbsp. margarine
- Dash white pepper (optional)
- 1/8 tsp. salt
Peel and dice potatoes. Simmer potatoes in a medium-sized pan on the stove for about 10 minutes or until soft when pierced with a fork. Cook peas in a microwave-safe bowl for about 1 minute or until cooked. Drain.
Heat milk in a microwave-safe bowl about 1 minute until hot. Add garlic clove and let stand for 5 minutes. In a blender, puree peas, 2 tablespoons milk and garlic clove. Drain potatoes and begin to mash. Slowly add 6 tablespoons milk while mashing. Blend in the pureed peas and garlic, margarine and white pepper (optional) to the mashed potatoes.
Place mashed potatoes in a serving dish. Lightly sprinkle salt on top of potatoes.
Recipe Source: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Service
Cheesy Breakfast Quesadilla
- 2 large eggs, lightly beaten (or 1/2 c. egg substitute)
- 2 Tbsp. milk
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1 Tbsp. diced green pepper
- 1 Tbsp. diced green onion
- 1/2 cup grated light jalapeno cheddar cheese
- 2 (6-inch) fat-free tortillas
- 2 Tbsp. grated light cheddar cheese
- Salsa, sour cream (optional garnishes)
Lightly beat eggs with milk. In a skillet sprayed with nonstick cooking spray, cook eggs with green pepper and green onion. Add cheese and heat until melted. Heat tortillas in a microwave oven for 30 seconds until warm. Layer a tortilla, egg mixture and tortilla. Sprinkle cheese on top. Slice into fourths and serve.
Recipe Source: South Dakota State University Extension Service
Garden Omelet
- 8 eggs
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. canola oil
- 1/4 small red onion, diced
- 1/4 cup finely diced red pepper
- 1/4 cup finely sliced asparagus
- 1 cup packed baby spinach, chopped
- 1/4 cup red lentils (dry)
- 4 tsp. finely grated Parmesan
Prepare lentils according to package directions or until they reach desired doneness. Whisk eggs and salt together. Heat a small nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Sauté onion, pepper, asparagus. Add spinach, cooking until wilted. Set aside.
Reduce heat to medium-low, add one-fourth of egg mixture to a heated nonstick skillet. Cook until edges are set (two to three minutes). Sprinkle 1/4 of vegetable mixture onto the egg, along with 1/4 of the Parmesan cheese. Use a spatula to fold the omelet onto itself. Slide onto a serving plate.
Repeat with the remaining egg and vegetable mixtures. If desired, flip omelet to seal edges and to develop a golden brown color. Sprinkle with additional cheese. Serve warm.
Recipe Source: South Dakota State University Extension Service
Chopped Vegetable Salad
- 1/2 head chopped romaine lettuce
- 1/2 pint grape tomatoes, halved
- 2 carrots, peeled and thinly sliced
- 1 yellow bell pepper, chopped
- 1 cucumber, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup chopped walnuts
- Salad dressing (such as Ranch or blue cheese)
Rinse lettuce leaves under cool, running water. Dry with clean paper towels. Chop the lettuce into 1- to 2-inch pieces. Combine it with the other vegetables and nuts in a large bowl and toss the mixture well. Keep the salad chilled until serving time. Then toss it again with enough dressing to lightly coat the vegetables.
Recipe Source: South Dakota State University Extension Service
Creamy Broccoli and Apple Salad
- 6 cups broccoli florets
- 3/4 cup dried cranberries
- 1/2 cup sunflower seeds
- 3 medium green apples (rinsed and sliced)
- 1/2 cup chopped red onions
- 1-1/2 cups low-fat plain yogurt
- 2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 1/3 cup honey
Combine broccoli, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, sliced apples and chopped onion in a large serving bowl. In another mixing bowl, blend yogurt, mustard and honey. Add dressing to the salad mixture and mix. Chill in refrigerator for at least one hour before serving.
Recipe Source: South Dakota State University Extension Service
Cheesy Broccoli-Rice Casserole
- 1-1/2 cups white rice
- 3 cups water
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 3 Tbsp. margarine or butter
- 1 (10.75-oz.) can cream of mushroom, chicken or celery soup
- 1-1/2 cup milk, reduced-fat
- 1/2 cup water
- 20 oz. frozen, chopped broccoli, thawed in a microwave oven or refrigerator
- 8 oz. of cheddar cheese, shredded
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 13- by 9-inch pan. In a saucepan, mix rice and 3 cups of water, then bring to a boil. Cover and simmer rice for 15 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat and set aside for 15 minutes. Saute the chopped onion in margarine or butter until tender. Mix soup, milk, 1/2 cup of water, onions and rice.
Spoon mixture into the baking pan. Thaw and drain the vegetables and spread over the rice mixture. Top with the cheese and bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes until the cheese is melted and the rice is bubbly.
Recipe Source: South Dakota State University Extension Service
