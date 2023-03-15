(Luke 23:39-43) Let us focus on verse 42-43:
“Then he said to Jesus, ‘Lord, remember me when You come into Your Kingdom.’ And Jesus said to him, ‘Assuredly I say to you, today you will be with Me in Paradise.’”
Luck? Some may say. No, it is the righteousness of God. A righteousness divinely provided, a perfect standing before God for those guilt was transferred to Christ on the Cross. The blessing for the believer is justification, wherein God legally declares that the repenting sinner is righteous before Him.
The righteousness comes by faith, not by works of the law; by grace, or this extension of His unmerited favor upon believers; through the redemptive blood of Jesus.
Not only did Christ take our sins upon Himself, but He also imputed His perfect righteousness to us. Christ’s agape “love” is unrestricted, unrestrained and unconditional. Agape “love” is the prerequisite. Jesus’ love is the virtue that surpasses all.
Jesus, when asked, “Teacher, which is the great commandment in the law?” he replied, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind; this is the Greatest and foremost commandment.”
Amen.
Upcoming
Lenten devotionals about Jesus’ encounters on the way to the cross
Noon Wednesdays, Romney First UMC; a different church will provide the meal each week
This week: ‘Remember me’ by Pastor Donald Judy, White Pine Church of the Brethren
Next week: Rt. Rev. Matthew Cowden, Bishop of West Virginia / St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
