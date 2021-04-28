ROMNEY — Each year, National Deaf History Month is recognized and celebrated from March 13 to April 15.
To commemorate this occasion, elementary grade level students at the West Virginia School for the Deaf (WVSD) opted to make posters using the 1st letter of their name.
Next, they picked an animal that started with that same letter. The student signed the animal’s name in American Sign Language (ASL) and gave their poster a snazzy title, such as “Billy the Beautiful Buffalo.” The students also studied Deaf culture and historical Deaf figures, participated in various games and activities, ASL class and helped research the history of WVSD.
For WVSD historical posters, the students created them by using old photos and articles to show how our beautiful campus has changed through the years. The photos of the students and their work exemplify their pride in this annual celebration and their school.
