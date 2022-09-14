Recently, I had an opportunity to speak to a young woman in Capon Bridge who had just received a promotion. I commented that she was very good in her new position. When she responded with, “I love what I do,” it prompted me to think about those words. She did not say, “I like my job” and I theorized that perhaps there is a distinction. Maybe that distinction is love with a little commitment. The combination might just lead to success.
News From The River House: The River House hours are as follows: Closed Monday and Tuesday; Open Wednesday — Sunday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Café hours extended for evening events. Contact them with any questions at 304-856-2440, visit their website at www.theriverhousewv.org or follow them on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.
Fri. Sept. 16, Old Time Jam, 6-9 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome to join in on the fun. Slow jam begins at 6 p.m., regular jam around 7:30 p.m. This event is free, hosted by Dakota Karper as a collaborative effort by The River House and The Cat and the Fiddle.
Sat. Sept. 17, Art-For-All, Noon-3 p.m. This is a family-friendly free event in which all materials are provided. Explore your creativity with the group.
Sat. Sept. 17, Folk Life Series (#2): Appalachian Recipes, 1-3 p.m. Discussion will be led by daughter of W.V. Lou Richardson. She will focus on the history of paw paws and their importance to Appalachia. This is a free event.
Sat. Sept. 17, Artist Talk: Rick McCleary on his new gallery exhibit, “Beauty & Melancholy”, 4-6 p.m. Talk begins at 5 p.m. with questions to follow. Rick’s experience behind the camera spans over 40 years and this show is a culmination of those skills. Free event; the show runs through Oct. 1.
Sat. Sept. 17, Concert: The Fly Birds, 7-9 p.m. These 3 sisters return to The River House Stage for a performance including selections from their second album (in progress). Their first album, “The Band is Causing Problems” is available on iTunes and Spotify. Featured food vendor for the concert will be Lost River BBQ.
Sun. Sept. 18, Writer’s Club, 1-3 p.m. This month the club welcomes Rosella Spaid, who will be discussing her book, “Short Stories of the 50’s and 60’s.” Rosella grew up in Gore, Va. and she reflects on her time growing up there. In addition, we will discuss our assignment from the August meeting, “If you were a color, what color would you be?” Please join us for a lively discussion and the opportunity to network with other authors and poets.
Sun. Sept. 18, River House Singers Choir Practice, 4-5 p.m. Led by choral conductor and voice teacher Elizabeth Podsiadlo of Honey Bee Music, this free event is open to participants 12 and older.
Mon. Sept. 19, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m., $10 per person and registration is available on TRH’s website. All levels welcome; class size limited to 8 participants.
Sat. Sept. 24, Art-For-All, Noon-3 p.m.
Sun. Sept. 25, Herb Club, 1:30-2:30 p.m. This monthly club is free and family friendly. Each month, a different herb will be highlighted and shared with the group in tea samplings and recipes.
Sun. Sept. 25, River House Singers Choir Practice, 4-5 p.m.
Mon. Sept. 26, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
News From The Capon Bridge Library; visit their website at cbpl@ephlibrary.org. The library is now open Mon-Thurs 10 am to 5 pm.
The library would like to thank Mary O’Malley for painting the fence in the kid’s area. The sunflowers are so cheerful and provide a welcoming aspect to the play area.
The library continues to work on compiling photos and stories about Capon Bridge in the early days. If you have anything you would like to contribute, please drop it off by the library or contact Shirley Davy, Secretary, at 304-813-4638 or at their website, randsservicesinc@frontier.com.
The library is a drop off point for The Amazing Grace Food Pantry. Non-perishable food items needed include canned goods and boxed foods.
The library is also a drop off point for the HC Animal Shelter. Canned dog and cat food, bagged dry food, toys, blankets and sheets are always appreciated.
The library has resumed preschool story time on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. Parents are required to accompany their children.
Book Club meets the 3rd Wednesay of each month at 2 p.m. The book chosen for discussion this month is: “What Matters Most” by Luanne Rice.
New books: Graphic novels for young adults – “Batman Rules of Engagement” by Andy Diggle; “Supergirl The Girl of Steel” by Jeph Loeb; Adults: “The Family Remains” by Lisa Jewell; “Shattered” by James Patterson; “Nothing to Lose” by J.A. Jance; “The Last Camel Died at High Noon”; “The Curse of the Pharaohs” by Elizbeth Peters; “The Omega Factor” by Steve Berry; “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci.
Every Sunday, Capon Bridge Farmer’s Market, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., located in the parking lot adjacent to the Bent River Trading Company, 3463 Northwestern Pike.
1st Tues. of each month; Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4-5:30 p.m., located on Christian Church Road.
2nd Wed. of each month, Hampshire Recycling Cooperative Meeting, 1 p.m., Capon Bridge Library
Sat. Sept. 17, K9s for Warrior Ride, 9 a.m., American Legion Post 21 with ride ending at Post 137
Mon. Sept. 19 & 26, AA Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center (CBCC)
Mon. Sept. 19 & 26 UMC Group 2 Meeting, 2-3:30 p.m. CBCC
Tues. Sept. 20 & 27, NA Meeting, 6:30 p.m., CBCC
Fri. Sept. 23, Bible Study Group, 7 p.m., CBCC
Thurs. Sept. 28, Ruriteen Meeting, CBCC
Thurs. Sept. 29, Ruritan Board Meeting, CBCC
Sat. Sept. 17, Saturday in the Park; Bluegrass & Old-Time Gospel Music, Central Hampshire Park. Music begins at 11 a.m. Featured bands include Bud’s Collective, Centerfire, High Mountain, Rain Crow and Time Travelers. All proceeds benefit local area food banks. Bring chairs and blankets.
Fri.-Sun. Sept. 23-25, Founders Day Festival. Opening day festivities includes music by Rain Crow. This event will take place at the Capon Bridge Fire Department. Activities also include silent auction, lumberjack competition, car show, corn hole tournament and much more. Additional details available at 304-856-1118 or www.cbfoundersdayfestival.net.
Sat. Sept. 24, AYCE Pancake Breakfast, Mountain View A/G (top of Cooper Mountain), 7-11 a.m. or until sold out. Adults: $7, children under 12 $3, under 3 free. A variety of breakfast foods will be served. Strites donuts from 6 a.m.-3p.m.
Looking ahead: Sat. Oct. 1, Spaghetti Dinner, American Legion Post 137, 5-8 p.m. $8 a plate. All proceeds go to the building fund.
