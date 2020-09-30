Horn earns Allegany scholarship
CUMBERLAND, Md. – A Springfield woman has received a Presidential Award scholarship to attend Allegany College of Maryland.
Emily Horn of Springfield was among the 17 recipients of the scholarships.
ACM Presidential Scholarships are given to 1 graduate from each of 32 high schools and technical centers in counties and states neighboring Allegany County. Recipients are nominated by their high school counselors for this select award.
The award is available only to high school seniors who plan to attend ACM full-time.
4 Eastern nursing students honored
MOOREFIELD – The Hardy County Voiture Local 1623 of the 40 and 8 has distributed scholarships to 4 Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College nursing students.
The 40 and 8’s purpose is to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States, to promote the well-being of veterans, their widows, widowers and orphans, and to actively participate in selected charitable endeavors, which include programs that promote nurses training.
The scholarship recipients for this year are Ashley Riggleman, Vanessa Hinger, Amber Vaughn, and Krista Thorn.
