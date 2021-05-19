If you have a picture to share, email it to news@hampshirereview.com, mail it to P.O. Box 1036, Romney, WV 26757 or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St. For more photos from Hampshire County’s past, visit the Hampshire History page on Facebook.
100 Years Ago — May 18, 1921
Mr. and Mrs. Malcolm Harmison returned last week from Florida where they spent a portion of the winter. They have been at “the Box” for several days.
Miss Wyona Barrett, who spent the winter here at J.B. Powell’s, left Wednesday for her home in North Dakota.
Marriage license issued in Cumberland last week: Bruce Haines, of Springfield, and Miss Eliza E. Dorsey, of South Branch.
Springfield — Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Thompson, Three Churches, were weekend guests of their granddaughter, Miss Helen Thompson, having come to enjoy the celebration of her birthday. L.G. Martin is preparing to build a storehouse on the lot he purchased from Mrs. F.W. Singhass. There will also be a fire-room apartment on the second floor.
50 Years Ago — May 15, 1971
The Washington Farm, owned and operated by Charles W. Brinker, will be the site of the first animal waste lagoon to be constructed in Hampshire County, according to Paul H. Homan, county executive director of the local Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service. The proposed lagoon will solve a very critical pollution problem and should greatly improve the water quality immediately below the farm. Construction should be completed by September 1971.
Mr. and Mrs. George Sword, of Perryville, Ohio, spent the past week with Mrs. Edna Ganoe and daughter, Ruth.
Over 500 senior citizens from throughout the state will meet May 25-27 for fun and relaxation at the Senior Citizens’ Conference. The conference, sponsored by the West Virginia Commission on Aging, is held annually at the Jackson’s Mill 4-H Camp during National Senior Citizens Month. U.S. Sen. Jennings Randolph will be the featured speaker.
40 Years Ago — May 13, 1981
Sunday, April 26, 1981, J.B. Lewis was honored for his 90th birthday at his home at Three Churches. “J.B.” as most of his friends and neighbors know him, was born 90 years ago on April 27, 1891, in Spotsylvania County, Va. The day was spent with family and friends who gathered to enjoy a delicious meal, the traditional birthday cake and an afternoon of “down home” socializing.
Mrs. Karen Newlun has recently been hired as executive director of the Special Services Sheltered Workshop in Romney.
30 Years Ago — May 15, 1991
Students from Grassy Lick Elementary School recently gave a helping hand to Forester Bill Timmermeyer in planting a sugar maple at the school. The West Virginia Forestry Association and the State Tree Farm Committee donated the tree to the school in a joint effort for Arbor Day.
A low of 41 degrees on the eighth and a high of 88 degrees on the 12th were recorded for the past week.
The week’s .81 inches of rain brings May’s total to 1.17 inches.
The 351st Support Group is asking county residents to remember all troops still serving in the Persian Gulf region by planting their flower gardens in a patriotic theme. Pictures will be passed on to the 351st serving in Saudi Arabia.
20 Years Ago — May 16, 2001
Gayle Allen, with daughter, Katie, made a trip to Piscataway, N.J., recently to visit her brother, Paul Rivers and family, and to attend the first communion for the Rivers’s daughter, Nikole.
Carol Golden of Parker, Colo., is visiting her brother-in-law and sister, Walter and Dorris Schofield.
Charles and Dot Herriott were in Myrtle Beach, S.C., last week for the annual reunion of the 1068th Signal Corps, USA.
Joanna Branch, Bon Air, Va., was visiting in town the early part of this week.
10 Years Ago — May 18, 2011
This past Saturday’s election now makes 73 years straight that Margaret Moreland has worked the polls.
The 94-year-old Capon Bridge resident has been at every major voting poll for over seven decades, not counting being at most of the town elections, as well.
Stacey, Michael and Jones Baker of Annadale and Lisa, Chris and Savannah Humbertson of LaVale visited their mother, Judy Merritt and Barry and Cheyenne on Mother’s Day.
Roger and Sharon Montgomery traveled to Rocky Gap State Park Saturday evening to meet her sister, Jean and husband David Shindle. The group celebrated Jean’s birthday with dinner and sightseeing. I’m very glad they were able to go.
Three sets of girls raced into the history books last week as Hampshire High qualified all five relay squads for state. The Trojan girls placed fourth in their Class AAA track regional at Lewis County High in Weston. That’s a huge step up from 2010’s ninth-place finish in the speediest region of the state.
