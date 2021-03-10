We lost another member of the community last week with the passing of Shirley Whetzel. Shirley passed away on Tuesday, March 2. She was a very good friend and, in her working years, a good more to many in the area. Sympathy is extended to her family and man friends. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Norma Shanholtzer in Springfield saw several robins in her field Friday afternoon. I’m sure they have been around, but we haven’t been out to see them.
Belated birthday wishes to Patricia Swan, who celebrated on March 7. Birthday wishes to Linda Landis on March 25.
It’s time to move our clocks forwards 1 hour on Sunday the 14th. Check smoke alarms and any other alarm that may need checked. We have St. Patrick’s Day next week, with the wearing of the green and a great day for the Irish. A lot of time to cook that wonderful corned beef brisket, cabbage and potatoes, and make soda bread. I’m going to make the recipe for the bread that was in last week’s Review. My grandmother used to make it all the time.
The calendar said spring begins on the 20th. We hope it proves right. We are to have some warmer days this week. My daffodils have been coming up since mid-February with snow on the ground. They are one of my favorite flowers and I will have them planted everywhere. They really multiply and critters don’t like them, so that’s why I have lots.
We were lucky last week with that power surge, and didn’t lose a lot, some field power striper, expectable and thrown breakers. Some weren’t as lucky and had some losses.
I forgot to mention, another sign of spring is the frogs are peeping. We have all these signs of spring in the air. We just hope the air doesn’t turn too cold and freeze everything.
