I’m bored. This seems to be the cry of our day. We want things done for us. We want to be entertained. We want it done now. If it doesn’t satisfy, then it’s boring and not worth the time or effort. What we find is that life then disappoints us if it doesn’t meet our expectations.
God calls us to more. Each moment and breath are gifts that should be treasured. Each day he gives us the opportunity to live in a way where we experience him and the life he gives to the fullest. This time and place are fully and wholly unique. Each is an overflow of his amazing grace and creativity. That means this day matters.
For those of us who have embraced Jesus as Savior through repenting of our sins and placing our faith and trust in Jesus, the beauty, excitement and urgency of each moment is given greater value and significance. Because he has saved us, we can now live and love in such a way that should never be boring. We live in such a way that shows that he has changed us. We love in such a way that he is glorified in all we do.
We must remember certain things in the midst of each day. The beauty of what God has done through Jesus on our behalf should serve as the engine that drives us forward. Think about it; Jesus offered Himself freely in the most beautiful act of love that has ever been demonstrated. Without his love demonstrated in this way, we would be completely lost. His love serves as the engine that drives us.
The exciting thing about his love is that through the forgiveness of our sin and the new life that he gives we can have new life. We matter to him. This transforms each breath, moment and day into a new gift. This new life in Jesus is one that will never end.
That leads us to remember that each day should be lived with urgency. Since we have been given this day as a gift we know that this day matters. In the midst of this day we find that since Jesus has transformed us we look for ways in which to share how he can do the same in the lives of those around us. There is nothing boring in this.
First published April 4, 2014
