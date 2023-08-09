CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reminds residents of mental and behavioral health support available for West Virginia children. HELP4WV and its Children’s Crisis and Referral Line provide screenings and referrals for families to home and community-based services.
The Children’s Crisis and Referral Line connects families to services including Children’s Mobile Crisis Response and Stabilization teams, which de-escalate behavioral health crises by phone or in person, and West Virginia Wraparound, which includes the Children with Serious Emotional Disorder Waiver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.