100 Years Ago — 1923
Another Hampshire boy has received merited recognition in the person of Earl Rannells, of Points, student of W.V. University, who has been selected as one of the three students to act as judges at poultry shows.
Mr. E. E. Knight, State Supervisor of High Schools, now visiting the D. & B. Schools here, then spoke briefly upon the need of a county high school in Romney.
When one considers the habits that give rise to prohibition, the disinclination of humanity to use an offensive word is evident. But when you want a synonym for drunk there is a wide range for selection. Indeed, some observers declare they have never know a man to admit that he was dunk; he may admit the fact but not the word. He may say he was pickled, soused, stewed, lit-up, spifflicated, a bit mellow, how-come-you-so, elevated, joyful, three sheets in the wind, tanked, oreide, half seas over, obfuscated, had a drop too much, intoxicated, fuddled, sewed up, corned, primed, topheavy, potvaliant, lushy, raddled.
50 Years Ago — 1973
Burglars struck two office buildings and the post office in Romney some time Sunday night, doing considerable property damage, but apparently getting only about $65 in cash. State and city police are investigating.
Wayne E. Mathias of Kirby, was named to the dean’s list with at 3.5 average for the first semester, 1972-73, at Fairmont State College.
Mr. and Mrs. Kyle Bloom, Leslie, Tania and Butch, Providence, R.I., spent Christmas week with Mr. and Mrs. Gail Bloom, Augusta.
40 Years Ago — 1983
U.S. Senator Robert C. Byrd has nominated Wayne E. Ruckman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Willard Ruckman of Augusta, for the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md.
Francis and K.C. Chilcoat, Augusta, are tickled “blue” to announce the arrival of a son, Christopher Cecil, on Jan. 22.
Miss Jaquelyn Rudolph, a senior at WVU, spent the Christmas holidays in the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jack Rudolph, Capon Lake, Yellow Spring.
30 Years Ago — 1993
The new paper shredding machine, on loan from the Hampshire County FFA, was put to good use last week on the farm of John and Nancy Arnold of Romney. WV Farm Credit, gave the Arnold’s between 800 and 1,000 pounds of waste paper to shred. The Arnold’s used it as bedding for their beef cattle and were able to cover most of the floor of their barn with the paper from Farm Credit. The Arnold’s operate a 700-acre beef cattle farm near Romney.
Kristin Lewis is proud to announce the birth of her twin brothers. Kolley and Kody were born Dec. 11, at Cumberland Memorial Hospital. Proud parents are Kim and Keith Haines of Shanks.
Army Reserve Pvt. Robert E. Walls has completed a light wheel vehicle mechanic course at Fort Jackson, Columbia, S.C. The 1992 graduate of Hampshire High School is the son of Grant W. and Ruby M. Walls of Paw Paw.
20 Years Ago — 2003
ROMNEY — A 2003 mayoral race is on in Romney, and Capon Bridge has an uncontested, yet, gladly welcomed full slate of town council candidates.
Last Saturday was the deadline for prospective municipal candidates to file for office in municipal elections set for June 10.
Romney Councilman Bill Hicks took the early lead in filing his candidacy papers in the mayoral bid. But Roger L. Sipple is stepping up to the election plate and has also filed as a mayoral candidate.
ROMNEY — Nearly two years ago the Hampshire County Building Commission conducted a brainstorming session tossing out ideas on how to tackle ever-pressing courthouse office space needs.
The session included two of the county’s three county commissioners.
Last week, the building commission met, joined by two county commissioners, and conducted a close replay of the March 2001 meeting.
10 Years Ago — 2013
ROMNEY – The fate of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind may be in the hands of the State Board of Education.
The board has asked Superintendent Lynn Boyer to compile information on whether it would be more feasible to renovate buildings on campus and build some new ones or build elsewhere in the state.
With an estimated $70 million price tag to restore and renovate the WVSDB, State Board of Education board members questioned renovation versus rebuilding somewhere else.
ROMNEY — A recent study done by AECOM Technical Services for the West Virginia Division of Tourism points out that growth in local tourism is directly connected with retirees.
Joe Black is a research analyst for the West Virginia Division of Tourism.
Black said the latest travel information for Hampshire County shows the amount generated for travel-related earnings was $6.3 million. Local tax revenue was $136,000 and 380 jobs were created.
Figures from 2008, the latest data available, show visitors to Hampshire County spent $36 million.
