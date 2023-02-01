bit

An ad for Fordson 100 years ago: Never before has the demand been so great. You will want it for plowing, seeding, cultivating and all your other work. Already it has proved the greatest help to profitable farming that has ever been offered to you. And at $395 f.o.b. Detroit, the price is so low that you lose money every day you are without a Fordson. Powell Motor Co. Romney, W.Va.

 

100 Years Ago — 1923

Another Hampshire boy has received merited recognition in the person of Earl Rannells, of Points, student of W.V. University, who has been selected as one of the three students to act as judges at poultry shows. 

