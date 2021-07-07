In an article printed 2 weeks ago, the Review covered the recent critical blood shortage, which is not just a local phenomenon, but a nationwide problem. The supply shortage remains, and it’s important to understand what a precious commodity blood is.
A few words about donation. As noted previously, about 37 percent of people in the United States are eligible and capable of donating blood. That’s 122 million people. About 10 percent of the population does donate; that’s about 33.3 million.
It is estimated that if an additional 1percent of eligible donors donated, about 1.22 million people, there would be no shortage of blood products available for treatment. About 2 weeks ago, I donated a unit during a blood drive at the Covenant Baptist Church in Romney.
I mention this, not as a matter of pride, but as a matter of a humbling revelation. When I was asked when I last donated, I couldn’t remember and in trying to recall, it occurred to me that it had been a long time since I had donated blood, possibly the last millennium.
It dawned on me that perhaps therein lies part of the answer of chronic blood supply shortages. Many of us simply don’t think about it in our day-to-day dealings with life. When one does think about it, one can’t just immediately act on the impulse and go donate blood right on the spot.
In our area, we have Red Cross blood drives about every 2 months, usually located at Burlington fire hall, Hope Christian Church and the aforementioned Covenant Baptist Church.
A significant obstacle is an awareness factor; for example, did you know about the information I mentioned in that last sentence? Do you know when the next blood drives occur? Did you know that there is a Red Cross donation center in Winchester that can schedule appointments for donations, so you don’t have to wait until the next local blood drive?
Do you know where to find the above information about where and when local blood drives occur? When you log on to redcrossblood.com and plug in the ZIP code where you live or work, the locations, dates and times, and appointment schedules are available.
There is a convenience factor that also hampers donation efforts.
For the most part, an appointment has to be made, then there are a series of questions that need to be answered to determine if one is eligible to donate.
Some people mistakenly assume that they are not candidates for blood donation. (For example, some people think there is an upper age limit; there isn’t. However, there is a lower age limit of 16).
As a consequence, some people don’t attempt to donate because they think they will waste time registering and answering questions, only to find they are not eligible. To alleviate these inconveniences, the Red Cross, through their website redcrossblood.com, allows one to make an appointment ahead of time.
As well, after making an appointment, on that same site, one can view and answer the questions that are posed during blood donation registration, print the answers out, and bring the printout to the donation site and save some time.
This process, called Rapid Pass, may even be able to inform you that you are not eligible to donate, and alerts you to conditions and medications that would preclude donating blood.
Another factor impairing donation efforts is that, fortunately, most of us never need blood or blood product transfusions. Consequently, we don’t usually think of ourselves as being in a situation of needing blood.
An encounter with a drunk driver, requiring surgery that may involve significant blood loss, or being confronted with an unexpected diagnosis involving chemotherapy which could reduce our marrow capacity are things that can change that perspective in a big hurry.
Scenarios like these can require multiple transfusions, which require several blood donations.
You can donate more than one time and you can donate as often as every 56 days. There is a process where, depending on your blood count, you can actually donate more than one unit at a time.
There is no substitute for blood. There is no such thing as artificial blood. Further, red blood cells have a finite lifespan not only in the body, but even when donated and stored. Red blood cells are generally stored for about 6 weeks.
To donate blood is literally an act of giving of oneself and in many situations is truly the gift of life.
The writer is a member of the primary care medical team that evaluates and treats patients at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic.
Specialty care in General Surgery, Cardiology, Gynecology, Podiatry and Wound Care is available at the Clinic.
