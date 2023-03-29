How often do you think back upon memories throughout a day?
You may think that is a weird thought but I saw a reel on Facebook this week that has me pondering. As I think back, the reel talked about 24 hours in the day. The first part of the reel talked about how many hours we sleep each day, that varies, but a good average is seven to eight hours. Well, there went a third of the time.
The next topic of the video was work; we all know that good ole eight-hour day was the average. For some, the workday is less and others more. For all those adding up the totals, of course the video talked about the hours you have left for you and family.
Multiply all this up over years, we spend a lot of time sleeping and working with fewer hours on us. Sorry to have such a downer column to think about, but our time is precious.
As I thought about the hours in a day, I went a little deeper into the thoughts of memories per day. Don’t get me wrong, some of those memories we are living in are pleasant. Maybe you smell an aroma in the day and it takes you to another place that had that same scent. Maybe you taste something that automatically takes you to a place of good memory. It is a weird thought process of thinking of all this, but it is part of our time here.
Sadly, some things you experience may take you back to trauma or places you wish you could forget. In either direction, part of our daily allotted time is spent in/on memories otherwise known as the past.
Now I want you to think about the thoughts you have everyday on the future. Thinking about the next day or possibly the weekend.
Maybe you have many thoughts about the future you would like to have soon because of a possible change that could occur in your life. With this time spent on these thoughts, we have less time each day to spend in the now.
As I think about all of this, I have to think about our God and His creation. We were created to have a memory. We were created to think about the future because our ultimate home is not here; it is in another time and another place with Him in Heaven.
So I try not to beat myself up too much when I think about the time that I have spent thinking about the past as well as the future. But I do find another desire within me to be present in the now. Now is all we have. The past is gone and we have no guarantees about tomorrow.
Paul taught the Ephesians many years ago to “redeem the time, because the days are evil.” (Ephesians 5:16 NKJV). I am convinced that Paul was telling us that we used to be one way but now we are different.
He talks earlier in the chapter that we are now light and should walk as children of light. Redeeming the time we have here is about being light.
I know it is the Spirit on the inside of me that desires for me to be present. I can’t walk in the past and I can’t walk in the future. Being here and being available is the way the light works when it shines.
Ponder this as you go through this week, think about a candle, maybe one you had in the past. Now think about a cool candle you maybe owned in the past, a nice woodwick one that you are going to buy again the next time you go shopping.
Lastly, get a candle in front of you and light it. Which one gives light to where you are? Which one gives warmth to where you are? The one present with you, in the now. Lord Help us to Redeem the time.
Colby Nichols is a Purchased Possession of Augusta. He is married to his beautiful wife Suzy and is blessed with a son, Canyon, and a daughter, Maysa.
