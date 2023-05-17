Scott LaFee

No doubt you’ve asked yourself (perhaps while looking in a mirror) — why do I have eyebrows? Some people are born without them, usually due to an inherited condition, and many celebrities lack them. They seem to do fine, though the fashion magazine Elle once declared, “Eyebrows Are Your Most Important Facial Feature, Says Science.”

That’s because those little (or large) strips (or strip, as the case may be) of hair serve a few critical functions. First, they protect the eyes by channeling sweat, rain and moisture away from the eyeballs. They also catch dust and shield from glare.

