No doubt you’ve asked yourself (perhaps while looking in a mirror) — why do I have eyebrows? Some people are born without them, usually due to an inherited condition, and many celebrities lack them. They seem to do fine, though the fashion magazine Elle once declared, “Eyebrows Are Your Most Important Facial Feature, Says Science.”
That’s because those little (or large) strips (or strip, as the case may be) of hair serve a few critical functions. First, they protect the eyes by channeling sweat, rain and moisture away from the eyeballs. They also catch dust and shield from glare.
Perhaps more importantly, they are essential to nonverbal communication. Scientists say they are important to expressing happiness, surprise and anger and have been used thusly for millennia, even when our ancestors had plenty of other bodily hair.
Finally, eyebrows are a long-distance calling card. They don’t change much, unless you’re a supermodel. They stand out against a bald forehead, and can be seen from afar, helping you identify someone as they approach.
And while we’re asking the big questions: Why do more people get sick in the winter?
Part of the answer is obvious: We’re indoors more, in confined spaces where it’s easier for viruses to spread among us. But there are other factors too. Colder weather benefits many viruses, such as influenza, whose viral particles are coated by a lipid (fat) that tends to turn liquid at higher temperatures, becoming less stable and less transmissible.
Winter also means less humidity in the air. Less moisture allows viruses to travel farther and remain in the air longer without binding to water molecules. Less indoor ventilation may help them linger too.
Finally, cold weather may affect our immune systems. There is some evidence that our noses grow less effective at filtering out pathogens when temperatures drop, though the evidence remains scant.
Human hair contains traces of many elements, mostly carbon (50%), oxygen (21%), nitrogen (17%), hydrogen (6%) and sulfur (5%), but also gold. Infants under three months of age have more gold in their hair than older children and adults due to a transference from their mother’s breast milk.
224,935: Total number of documented unintentional injury deaths in the U.S. in 2021
4: Ranking among causes of death, after heart disease, cancer and COVID-19
44,686: Unintentional fall deaths
45,404: Motor vehicle traffic deaths
102,001: Unintentional poisoning deaths
Source: National Vital Statistics System-Mortality data (2021)
Parasomnias: Sleep disorders, such as night terrors or sleepwalking, that periodically interfere with slumber
Coimetromania: An obsession with cemeteries. (Most people get over it — or under it.)
Just say no to drugs. Of course, if you” re talking to drugs, you’ve probably already said yes.
“If you take the ‘I’ out of illness and add ‘we,’ you end up with wellness.” — Charles Roppel, head of the Mental Health Promotion Branch of the California Department of Mental Health, during a speech in 1984. The quote is often attributed to Malcolm X.
This week in 1953, the journal Nature published a single-page study by James Watson and Francis Crick that began: “We wish to suggest a structure for the salt of deoxyribose nucleic acid (D.N.A.). This structure has novel features which are of considerable biological interest.” Life has never been the same.
The Ig Nobel Prizes celebrate achievements that make people laugh, then think. A look at real science that’s hard to take seriously and even harder to ignore.
In 1997, the Ig Nobel Prize in medicine went to a pair of researchers at Wilkes University and James F. Harrison of Muzak Ltd. for their discovery that listening to Muzak stimulates the immune system response and may help prevent the common cold (at the possible expense of any further appreciation of real music).
There is nowhere on Earth free of pollution, from the highest mountains of Antarctica to the deepest Pacific Ocean abyss. But some places are more polluted than others. Here, according to data from the Environmental Protection Agency, are the 10 most polluted states, as measured by levels of industrial toxins and pollution-related health risks.
There are thousands of exercises, and you’ve only got one body, but that doesn’t mean you can’t try them all. The Superman Punch won’t get you flying, but it will get your back, shoulders and posterior in super shape. Here’s how to do it:
Lie on your stomach with your arms extended overhead by your ears.
Lift your chest, arms and legs off the ground and squeeze your butt.
Keeping your arms and legs off the ground, pull your elbows in toward your sides, then punch overhead. Repeat this punching motion, hovering your arms and legs above the ground and engaging your glutes the entire time.
Start with 10 seconds and repeat for three to five sets. As you get better, increase the number of seconds.
In March 1975, a 50-year-old bricklayer named Alex Mitchell settled into his chair in his Norfolk, England home to watch a British TV comedy called “The Goodies.” It was one of his favorite shows, and soon he was laughing loudly. And he kept laughing, going on for at least 25 minutes, according to his wife, until he bellowed a climactic guffaw, slumped in his chair and died of heart failure.
