Josephine is a 78-year-old woman who comes in for a visit to a new physician, as her previous physician recently retired. She lives independently and is able to care for her own needs. She is not acutely ill but has some questions for her doctor. Her last colonoscopy was about 10 years ago and was normal. Her last mammogram was two years ago, and also was without abnormality. She is a former smoker who quit 10 years ago but smoked a pack of cigarettes a day for over 30 years. She has previously deferred on getting vaccines for pneumonia and shingles.
A younger relative of hers recently was hospitalized and subsequently died of pneumonia. Another relative was diagnosed with colon cancer, had surgery and is now getting chemotherapy. These recent family setbacks have gotten her thinking about what types of screenings and preventative measures she should be taking.
Josephine’s situation and decision-making is a very common scenario and brings up the concept of the “harms/benefit” ratio. Is she “too old” to worry about having these interventions and screenings? Or, because of her age, should she be more inclined to get screenings because her age puts her at higher risk of the conditions for which screenings are available?
Most people would think that age should be the criterion for screening decisions, and some official guidelines use age as a screening benchmark. For example, previously, screening with colonoscopy was recommended at age 50 for people of average risk and at earlier age if there is a risk factor of positive family history of colon cancer, presence of inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis) or known genetic abnormalities that would increase the risk of colon cancer). Because there has been a trend of colon cancer occurring with increased frequency at earlier ages, there are recommendations that colonoscopy screening begin at age 45. There has been some recent controversy about a recommendation that breast cancer screening via mammography begin at a later age than previously recommended. For smokers, low-dose CT scans of the lungs are recommended to detect early stages of lung cancer. In addition to other criteria, the recommendations cite an age range to begin screening between 55 and 80.
But when is it time to stop screening? There are associated harms, as well as benefits to screenings. There are low-risk complications of colonoscopy, and pre-malignant polyps may take years before developing into a significant problem. Mammography has the potential to detect an abnormality that would require a biopsy to rule out a malignancy, subjecting the patient to an uncomfortable procedure and possible complications. Likewise, a lung nodule on a CT screening may ultimately turn out to be benign, but doubtful cases may require biopsy or removal, which has risks as well. Many elderly men develop minor prostate cancers that will never develop to the point of causing symptoms before another chronic medical condition would cause their death.
Screening can be a complex decision, but age alone is not the only consideration. Life expectancy is key.
In some cases, the decision to screen or not screen is a slam dunk. A ninety-year-old nursing home resident with severe Alzheimer’s disease and congestive heart failure would be an unlikely candidate for low-dose screening lung CT or a screening colonoscopy. Many cases, however, aren’t slam dunks, and there are now some helpful tools to try and estimate life expectancy. One is found on the website “e-prognosis” (https://eprognosis.ucsf.edu/).
The site includes what is called the Lee Schonberg Index. It is a 15-part questionnaire. The results yield a point total and a projected mortality risk percentage at various future dates. So, in theory, the life expectancy of a 65-year-old heavy smoker with congestive heart failure who is dependent on others for his care could be similar to an independently functioning 90-year-old without chronic health issues. It’s the difference between one’s chronologic age and one’s health.
Going back to the scenario involving Josephine, her life expectancy by the above scales would be between 12-14 years. It would, therefore, be reasonable for her to continue mammography screening and surveillance colonoscopies. It would also be recommended that she have lung cancer screening through low-dose CT scanning. Decisions on vaccination are somewhat less dependent on life expectancy, but factors such as age, immune deficiency and chronic lung disease are factors taken into account. Pneumonia vaccines reduce pneumonia risk from Streptococcus pneumoniae by about 60%, and shingles vaccination would reduce the risk of shingles to 5% (the non-vaccinated risk would be 30 percent).
In any event, the decision making to screen or not screen is one that is discussed and shared by the health care provider and the patient, with the patient ultimately making the decision. The life expectancy tools on e-prognosis are estimates and projections, not hard and fast certainties.
The writer is a member of the primary care clinician team that evaluates and treats patients at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic.
