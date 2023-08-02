Dr. Patrick Turnes, Healthy Hampshire

Josephine is a 78-year-old woman who comes in for a visit to a new physician, as her previous physician recently retired. She lives independently and is able to care for her own needs. She is not acutely ill but has some questions for her doctor. Her last colonoscopy was about 10 years ago and was normal. Her last mammogram was two years ago, and also was without abnormality. She is a former smoker who quit 10 years ago but smoked a pack of cigarettes a day for over 30 years. She has previously deferred on getting vaccines for pneumonia and shingles.

A younger relative of hers recently was hospitalized and subsequently died of pneumonia. Another relative was diagnosed with colon cancer, had surgery and is now getting chemotherapy. These recent family setbacks have gotten her thinking about what types of screenings and preventative measures she should be taking. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.