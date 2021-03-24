Spring is officially here, and after the past year being so full of bad news, it seems we are looking forward to some change.
With Easter just a couple weeks ahead, let’s get our minds and hearts to the real Good News: that Jesus is for everyone and that He has risen and is alive for everyone who will receive him.
So happy that schools are opening for students, and most churches in Hampshire County are now open for services as well as drive-in services. Many of the local businesses are reopened. In all areas, still be safe and follow social distancing and mask coverings.
Prayers continue to all those suffering with Covid and other health issues. Special mention is of Geril Keith Pownell, with serious health issues, and who has been hospitalized for several days. She and husband Randy had a wedding anniversary last week as well as her birthday.
A bit of delayed news: congratulations to Kim Lupton on the recent adoption of her baby son, Camdyn Parker Lupton.
Belated birthday wished to some of Horn Camp’s special young men — all these are great neighbors — beginning with the “oldest” is Greg Rinker, next E.J. Ayers, Charlie McKee, Justin Funk and Mark Rexrode and Gabe Simms. Sorry if I missed anyone.
