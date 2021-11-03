ROMNEY — The General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) of Romney’s annual “Christmas House” will only be a day or 2 away.
Please join us on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5 and 6, at Hope Christian Church, 15338 Northwestern Pike in Augusta. Our hours will be Friday 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. We will be following Covid-19 social distancing and masks are strongly recommended for the health and safety of everyone who joins us.
Our crafters are busy making their hand-crafted items and planning their displays. We have 48 tables for crafters this year, so the selection you will have to choose from will be even better than last year. All of our spaces are filled, and we are putting names on a waitlist. If crafters would like to be added to the wait list, please call Linda Browning at 304-822-7492 or Mary French Barbe at 304-822-5790.
The GFWC of Romney ladies are also planning their kitchen, and will be offering a variety of foods for your enjoyment, including biscuits and gravy, sweet rolls, muffins, homemade vegetable soup, sandwiches, hot dogs and chili dogs, cakes, cookies, bars, pies, brownies, drinks and more. We will also be selling pecans and walnuts for all your Christmas baking needs.
Returning crafters this year include Maxene Hetz, with her wooden puzzles, bead items, etc.; James Wysopal, with his wood items (cutting boards, trivets, coasters); Marlie Miltenberget and Heidi Gerley, with their floral arrangements and jewelry; Peggy Corbin, with her wood door signs, holiday porch decorations, etc.; Robin Pancake with her stained glass creations; Donnie Shanholtz with his homemade candy and pepperoni rolls, jewelry, etc.; Melinda Chambers, with her children’s books, etc.; Carol Shanholtz, with her jewelry and sewn items; Dan Oates, with his chair caning and local history books; Donna Mowery, with her candles, wax melts, welcome signs, etc.; Lisa Harris, with her wood crafts, ornaments, candy, etc.; Marvin Kurylo and Tom Neal, with their Christian items; and Kathy Brown, with her fabric dolls, bears and snowmen.
There are also many new crafters joining us this year: Norm and Bonnie Pedersen, with their stained glass and Fenton glass jewelry; Tessa Mulledy, with her candles, wax melts and room sprays; Victoria Carr, with her jewelry, art and knit/crochet articles; George Lange, with his wooden spoons; Milford Lyndaker, with his wood inlay items; Michael Dellinger, with his wood items; and Tabitha Helsley, with her bleached and tye-dyed T-shirts, tumblers and air fresheners.
In an effort to support our communities, we will be accepting unexpired canned food items, which will be donated to the Romney Food Pantry to bless our neighbors in need this Holiday Season.
We are really excited about the “Christmas House” Craft Show and hope you will join us for amazing handmade crafts, great food and a chance to start your Christmas gift shopping. Bring your shopping list, your appetites and meet your family and friends at this community event.
