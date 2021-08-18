Our community has been in terrible dry conditions, making many complications for the farmers and, of course, gardens are not doing well, but the weatherman is predicting rain this week, so maybe cooler weather is also on the way.
Many of the young folks from here are already getting adjusted to college and Hampshire County students are returning to school. Wishing all a good year.
Greg and Lisa Rinker and daughter, Kerri, and husband Michael Lee and all the grandchildren enjoyed time vacationing at Lake Anna, Va.
Charlie and Greta McKee spent a few days recently with family at Ocean City, Md.
James and Monica Moore of The Plains, Va., spent a few days at their Horn Camp home.
The Lupton sisters – Joyce Bingham, Cinda Bowman, Nancy Poland and Karen Hott met in Springs, Pa., with sister Margaret and Marion Rog from Morgantown to shop and enjoy the day, and dinner at the Casselman Restaurant.
A beautiful celebration Saturday evening hosted by the family of Mrs. Dorothy Roomsburg at the Hampshire County Fair Ruritan’s dining room honored her on her 90th birthday. Happy birthday wishes to Mrs. Roomsburg of Augusta, and also belated wishes to neighbor Larry Saville and Robert Barnes, Rick Hawse and David Funk. A special wish going to son-in-law Rodger Twigg and sister-in-law Melinda Racey on their upcoming birthdays. Also want to wish Dannie and Christine Lupton a happy wedding anniversary.
Sorry to share the passing of Sophia (Fitzwater) See, 91, of Moorefield, formerly of Fabius, and a few days later learned of her brother-in-law, Henry Link of Shanks, passing away. Henry was well known in the Augusta community as owning his business, Saw Shop. Our sympathy is extended to the families.
