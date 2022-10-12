Kitty Savage - A Savage Life

Kitty had a busy weekend, so here’s a classic column from Oct. 5, 2016.

I didn’t accidentally become a mother—well, at least not the first 2 times anyway. My husband and I longed for a family of Savages a couple of years before we finally got to hold the first one in our arms.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.