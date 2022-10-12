Kitty had a busy weekend, so here’s a classic column from Oct. 5, 2016.
I didn’t accidentally become a mother—well, at least not the first 2 times anyway. My husband and I longed for a family of Savages a couple of years before we finally got to hold the first one in our arms.
My body just wouldn’t cooperate. For well over a year, I was poked, prodded, and examined. I felt like I visited the doctor more frequently than the grocery store. I was on a first-name basis with everyone in his office.
In fact, in February 2002, when I sat stunned looking at a 2nd faint line on the stick, I picked up the phone and called them first. Following months of disappointment, I disbelievingly said, “This is Kitty Savage. I’m pregnant! Now what do I do?”
The receptionist congratulated me, told me to tell my husband, and then come see them in a few days. After years of medical appointments, tears and prayers, our dream was going to be realized. Of course, not without a few bumps along the way. The baby was a Savage after all.
I was put on bed rest a little over a month before my due date. Straight from Lamaze class, my husband was adamant he was going to question the doctor if he suggested an induction.
When the doctor said on a Monday, “Your blood pressure is still dangerously too high. You’re going to meet your baby on Wednesday,” all my husband’s questions suddenly sounded like, “Okay.” So, 3 weeks early, on Oct. 9, 2002, a beautiful, dark-haired, blue-eyed baby girl burst into our world.
Our lives have never been the same.
All of the years of wanting a child didn’t really prepare us for the gift we were given. This child has continually taught and enriched us. She’s paved the way for her siblings, as we’ve learned together how to navigate through colicky nights, 2-year-old tantrums, elementary school, tween trials, and now, the teenage years.
She likes to point out that next she’ll be teaching us about new drivers and a few years after that, helping a child move away to college. But, for now, this smart, kind, determined, sometimes sassy Savage is turning 14.
I’m so proud of who she is. I watch her take asthma medications and then give all she has on an athletic field. I see her finish gigantic books at record speed and have confident, intelligent conversations with adults. I hear about her standing up for her peers and also for what she believes in.
She volunteers her time to help others, is very handy with a cell phone, and can tell a good story about how her clean clothes end up on the floor. Even when she’s wearing crumpled clothing, I can’t help but believe the future is going to be bright for this girl — our girl.
It may have taken a while for us to hold our first Savage baby. However, she’s living proof that, “the truly great things in life are worth waiting for.”
