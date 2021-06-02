SHEPHERDSTOWN — Fifteen Hampshire County residents were among 552 students who received baccalaureate degrees during Shepherd University's 148th Commencement May 8. Former
Shepherd Rams football coach Monte Cater delivered the undergraduate commencement address and was awarded an honorary doctorate.
The Hampshire County graduates included Makayla Elaine Gibson, Alexandra N. Grassi and Carrie Beth Goad of Capon Bridge; Kennedy Mae Canan of Green Spring; Kameron Taylor Kesner of Purgitsville; Taylor Renee Bean, Olivia Ann Lee, Sydney Elise Park and Morgan Grace Wilkins of Romney; Kevin L. Benson and Leighia Jade Masse of Slanesville; Shalyn N. Collett, Trevor P. Grabenstein and Kirkland Alexander Long of Springfield; and Blair Morgan Spaid of Yellow Spring.
21 on Shepherd Dean’s List
SHEPHERDSTOWN — The Dean’s List at Shepherd University for Spring 2021 includes 21 Hampshire County residents.
In all, 881 students were named to the list, maintaining a 3.4 grade-point average while carrying at least 12 hours of coursework.
The Hampshire honorees are Zoe Grim, Susannah R. Sine, Matthew Sneathen and Alyssa M. Ward of Augusta; Savannah M. Garrett, Makayla E. Gibson, Carrie B. Goad, Colton A. Heavner and Joshua M. Medina of Capon Bridge; Kameron T. Kesner of Purgitsville; Beverly S. Dean, Zoe M. Keib, Benjamin C. Lambert, Olivia A. Lee and Sydney E. Park of Romney; Leighia J. Masse of Slanesville; Mikhaela G. Barnes, Trevor P. Grabenstein and Maryanna Milleson of Springfield; andZachary M. Franks and Blair M. Spaid of Yellow Spring.
Wesleyan inducts local scholars
BUCKHANNON — The West Virginia Wesleyan College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa inducted 2 people with local ties here at its 58th annual ceremony.
The Wesleyan Circle of ODK was established in 1963 and has inducted over 1,050 students, faculty and staff. Student eligibility is based on the top 35 percent of each class in scholarship, as well as participation in one of the following; athletics, music, arts, journalism and community service.
Newly inducted members include Molly Milleson (class of ’22) of Springfield and Holly Williams (class of ’22) of Baker.
