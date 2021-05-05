I’ve seen many advertisements for items with the words “Like a Mother,” embroidered, screen-printed or painted on them.
It seems the expression “Like a Mother” has become an adverb used to add a degree of intensity to an adjective. Instead of using words like, extremely, formidably or impressively, you can substitute in the phrase “Like a Mother.”
Before adding this to your own jargon, I need to fully disclose that “Like a Mother” appears to be the cleaner, politically correct version of its explicit compound word counterpart. Unlike my typical go-to vocabulary, I’m completely behind substituting the G-rated version for the curse word version.
Shoot, even I can see how this gosh, golly, darn alternative word choice packs a bigger punch. Few descriptors are more intense than saying something is “Like a Mother.”
When I hear, strong like a mother, I think of the many moms I know who face insurmountable odds or devastating news with the strength that only comes from intensely loving someone greater than you love yourself.
I know several moms who have heard words like “inoperable tumors” or “incurable condition” and have not shrunk from the challenge. Not only do these moms approach this kind of news with grace and strength, but their strength provides hope, reassurance, and a guiding light to those around them.
Strong like a mother is knowing, “you’ll get through this because I’ll be by your side every step of the way.”
When I hear, tough like a mother, I think of the many moms who have loved colicky infants, tantrum-throwing toddlers, and sassing teenagers with skin so thick an elephant would be envious.
Moms hear words like “I hate you” as their very own offspring slams a door and are still ready to offer a listening ear and loving words when the door opens again. Moms’ arms can be bruised from toddlers’ teeth or pinching fingers, yet their egos remain unbruised and their arms are ready to hug.
Exhausted moms will hold screaming, inconsolable infants for hours, only to get up no sooner than their own heads hit the pillow to do it all again. Some people may be tough as nails, but I’ll take tough as a mother any day of the week.
When Maroon 5 cleaned up their hit song and sang “This summer’s going to hurt like a mother,” some complained the non-bad word version lost its edge. Yet, any mom who has ever held a weeping child with a broken heart or in physical pain can attest there’s no greater intensity of hurt than feeling helpless when your child is hurting. Hurting like a mother is an intense feeling of wanting nothing more than to take your child’s pain and make it your own.
I’ve seen books entitled “Slay Like a Mother” and “Fight Like a Mother.” There are websites for “Advocate Like a Mother” and “Train Like a Mother.” I’ve found advertising campaigns for “Work Like a Mother” and “Run Like a Mother.”
It seems there are lots of things people want to do “Like a Mother.” It’s not a surprise. Most of us need to look no further than our own moms or our mom friends to realize if you need intensity and want success, there’s no better way of approaching something than just like “Like a Mother.”
