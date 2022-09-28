CAPON BRIDGE — The Friends of the Cacapon River is sponsoring a guided hike on the Nature Conservancy’s Ice Mountain Preserve on Sunday, Oct. 16.
Starting from North River Mills at 10 a.m., the 3-hour hike explores unique geological and micro-climate habitats. This is an easy-to-moderate hike open to all ages.
Nature Conservancy docent Larry Lemon will lead hikers to the cold air vents along the North River and up to the incredible rock formation called Raven Rocks. At the top of the mountain, hikers can take a break to enjoy the amazing panoramic view. Ice Mountain is a 150-acre hidden gem that includes a variety of rare plants and animals protected by the Nature Conservancy.
Limited to 15 hikers, preregistration is required online at cacaponriver.org. There is no cost. Hikers should wear sturdy shoes and bring water and a snack. The hike occurs rain or shine.
The event is part of the ongoing Keep the Cacapon River Clean Initiative sponsored by the Friends of the Cacapon River, Cacapon Institute, Upper Potomac Riverkeeper, and Cacapon and Lost Rivers Land Trust. The initiative aims to focus attention on water quality issues and engage in volunteer activities for river enthusiasts. For more information, go to any of the sponsoring organizations＊ Facebook pages or websites, or email tim@cacaponriver.org
