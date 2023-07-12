As the summer season unwinds, don’t forget to support local events that add enjoyment to your life and boost the local economy. Right here in our area, we’ve got Hampshire County Farm Crawl, Hampshire Highlands Arts & Music Festival, Founder’s Day festivities, Hampshire County Fair, concerts, square dancing, WV Peach Festival, art competitions and so much more. Meet some new friends or reconnect with old ones. In any event, enjoy your time in the great West Virginia outdoors.
News From The River House:
Thursday, July 13, Old Time Story Swap, 1-3 p.m. Join BobbyA for a discussion that involves sitting in a circle and telling stories of all kinds. All styles and skill levels welcome to attend.
Saturday, July 15, Art-For-All, noon-3 p.m. This free arts and crafts event includes all materials. All ages welcome to participate. Join the fun and express yourself in a creative environment.
Sunday, July 16, Writer’s Club, 1–3 p.m. This monthly club invites writers of all genres to come and participate in the discussion. This month, the guest speaker will be Eva Silverfine, who will discuss her novel, “Ephemeral Wings” and other publications. This event is free. Find links to her other publications at evasilerfine.com.
Monday, July 17, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Maximum of 12 participants. All levels welcome. In addition to yoga postures, breathing and relaxation techniques will be included in the practice.
Friday, July 21, Old Time Jam, 6–9 p.m. Come out with an instrument, or just come to listen. The slow jam begins at 6; the regular jam begins at 7:30. Beverages and limited food available throughout the café. Dakota Karper hosts this collaborative event between TRH and the Cat and The Fiddle.
Saturday, July 22, Fly Fishing Workshop, 9 a.m.-noon; 1–4 p.m. Sponsored by Friends of the Cacapon River, The River House and Trout Unlimited, this event features activities for enthusiasts of all skill levels. The class will cover fly-fishing basics, casting techniques and hands-on, step-by-step instructions. Register online at the TRH website.
Sunday, July 23, Fly Fishing Workshop, 9 a.m.-noon.
Saturday, July 22, Art-For-All, noon-3 pm.
Saturday, July 22, Aaron & Fenni White, 7–9 p.m., Tickets are $18 in advance, $22 the day of or at the door. This classical performance by mother and son will be playing along The Cacapon River (weather permitting). Doors open at 5 p.m.
News From The Capon Bridge Library:
Please note new library hours: Monday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Every third Tuesday through November, the library will host Angela Brewer, who will conduct a free Educational Seminar regarding Medicare. RSVP by calling 540-336-3838 or let Nancy at the library know. The next scheduled seminar will take place on Tuesday, July 18, at 6 p.m.
Book Club meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m. This month’s book chosen for discussion is “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Keller. Children’s story time is Wednesdays at 11 a.m.
The library has a poster for sale, “Bridges Spanning Time, The History of Capon Bridge, Vol. 1: 1700’s-1933.” The price of the poster is $10. The corresponding book will be published later this year, $26 each (Shipped $36).
The raffle for July is a homemade quilt entitled “Beach Waves.” Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5.
Community Events:
Capon Bridge Community Center
Friday, July 14 – Bible Study Group, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 17 & 24 – AA meeting, 7 p.m.; UMC Group, 2–3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 18 & 25 – NA meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Sat July 22 - FORR Board meeting
Wednesday, July 26 – Ruriteen Meeting
Thursday, July 27 – Ruritan Board Meeting
Recurring Events:
Every Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Come Meet the Local Farmers, Bent River Trading Post. This event takes place from May to October. Items for sale include eggs, meats, vegetables, mushrooms, seedlings, plants, baked goods and much more.
First Tuesday of each month, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4–5:30 p.m., located on Christian Church Road.
Second Wednesday of each month, Hampshire Recycling Cooperative Meeting, 1:00 p.m., Capon Bridge Library.
Friday, July 14, Family Outdoor Movie Night sponsored by Light Up Capon Bridge, Grounds open at 7 p.m. The movie for this month will be “Monsters, Inc.” Event takes place at Todd Giffin Park at the Old Capon Bridge Middle School. No glass containers please. Bring your own chair and/or blanket. Drinks, hot dogs and snow cones will be served. Movie begins at dusk. Alcohol not permitted. This is a free event.
Monday, July 24 through Saturday, July 29, Hampshire County Fair. Established in 1956, this favorite summer event has something for everyone. From livestock competitions to musical guests, 4-H exhibits and carnival rides, you and your family will sample the best of Hampshire County. Schedule of events available at hampshirecountyfair.com .
Looking Ahead: Aug. 4-6, West Virginia Peach Festival. This annual event celebrates the peach culture here in WV. There are so many activities available, including 5K run, food trucks, puppet show, pony rides, flea market, cornhole tournament, music and antique car show to name a few. Check for updates on their Facebook page West Virginia Peach Festival.
Friday & Saturday, Aug. 4-5, CBVFD Annual Yard Party.
