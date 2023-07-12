Linda Hill / Capon Bridge 2023

As the summer season unwinds, don’t forget to support local events that add enjoyment to your life and boost the local economy. Right here in our area, we’ve got Hampshire County Farm Crawl, Hampshire Highlands Arts & Music Festival, Founder’s Day festivities, Hampshire County Fair, concerts, square dancing, WV Peach Festival, art competitions and so much more. Meet some new friends or reconnect with old ones. In any event, enjoy your time in the great West Virginia outdoors.  

News From The River House:

